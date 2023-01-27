Awards named in honor of 1904 graduate

🔊 Listen to this

East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania recently recognized the winners for the 2023 Boddie Scholarship, Martin Luther King Jr. awards, and the Julianna V. Bolt Art Contest. The recipients were honored at the 26th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Breakfast, on January 16.

The Mary Gertrude Smith Boddie Scholarship Fund provides financial assistance to undergraduate students of color at ESU. In 1904, Ms. Boddie was the first African-American student to graduate from what was then known as East Stroudsburg State Normal School, which ultimately became East Stroudsburg University in 1983. The students who apply for this scholarship are asked to describe, in essay form, their commitment to social justice through community and university involvement.

The Mary Gertrude Smith Boddie Scholarship recipients are Matthew Davis, a junior biology major from Willingboro, N.J.; Tatyana Hayden, a junior early childhood education and Spanish major from Jacksonville, Fla.; Elijah Toby, a junior computer science major from Folcroft, Pa.; and Tamara Wright, a junior athletic training major from Norristown, Pa. The four students each received a $3,800 scholarship award for the spring 2023 semester.

Davis is a student-athlete who credits his family, coaches, and administrators for instilling in him the value of community building through teamwork and leading from behind. He is involved in Breakfast with the Warriors, serving at the local soup kitchen, trash pick-ups in the neighboring communities, and leading sports activations with high school students. Davis hosts dinners for his team to celebrate wins and losses and to create an environment of togetherness and family. He sees food as a universal language for cultural connectivity and an ice breaker for people from different backgrounds. Davis’s goal is to continue his education at Howard University’s Dental School.

Hayden is an active member of the campus community as a member of Best Buddies, Kappa Delta Pi, Latin American Association, Student Government Association, National Council of Negro Women, the Women of Color Initiative, vice president of Student Pennsylvania State Education Association, and secretary of Nationally United Colors. Hayden is also secretary of a youth-run organization called S.P.E.A.R. (Showing Political Engagement and Responsibility) in Jacksonville. Her work as a CILLS house manager has amplified her desire to advocate for those apart of diverse communities with different intellectual abilities.

Toby is a member on the University Honors Program, Black Student Union, the African Student Association, the Men of Color Alliance, and the Computer Science Organization. But it is his work as a peer mentor that feels like a calling for Toby, who started working as a mentor to help students transition into college. As an immigrant from Africa at the age of 13, he knows what huge transitions feel like and wishes he had someone to guide him through that process. With his degree in computer science, Toby’s goal is to land a job and eventually return home to Liberia to apply his skills and knowledge to help kick-start the advancement of technology in the country.

Wright is a member and recording secretary of ESU’s chapter of the National Council of Negro Women. She is currently a facility manager at the Mattioli Recreation Center as well as a league official. Working at the rec, Wright meets students from different backgrounds and experiences and is always interested in having conversations with everyone to learn more about them. Wright volunteers with her mom at their church’s soup kitchen, helps distribute Thanksgiving dinners and helps organize a Christmas gift drive and book bag giveaway for back-to-school time.

Martin Luther King Jr. Award Recipients

The Martin Luther King Jr. Award recipients exemplify characteristics of Dr. King’s philosophy of non-violence, equality, justice, cultural diversity and respect for humanity. Awards were presented to an ESU student, a member of ESU’s faculty, and a member of the local community.

Richermy Batista Marinez, a sophomore majoring in political science with a public administration concentration from Hazelton, Pa., is the first in her family to attend college. She was born in the Dominican Republic and migrated to the United States when she was seven years old, not knowing any English. Growing up, she has always been involved in community service. She began volunteering at the local community center when she was 14 years old, and she was president of her high school class, representing over 800 students. At ESU, she is a residential advisor and holds executive board positions with the Student Government Association, National Residence Hall Honorary, and her sorority.

The University Faculty/Staff Award recipient is Donna-Marie Cole-Malott, Ph.D., an assistant professor of professional and secondary education. She is co-director of the Pennsylvania Educator Diversity Consortium (PEDC), an organization dedicated to educator diversity, equity, and culturally relevant education and systems, serving the needs of BIPOC learners throughout the Commonwealth. Dr. Cole-Malott’s research and work focuses and intersects in three areas: the lived experiences and literate lives of Black girls and their social and academic identity development; race, equity, and the factors that support equal access for underrepresented students in schools; and educator diversity, equity, and culturally relevant education for all educators. Her work centers on the ecosystem of public education and strategies for dismantling system racism that can improve outcomes for all students.

Bishop Kenneth Pearman, of Reaching Out for Jesus Christian Center, is the recipient of the Community Member Award. He is the longest serving black pastor in Monroe County. He celebrated his 44th pastoral anniversary in November 2022, and has led spiritually in the Pocono Mountains for more than 31 years. A personal friend of the King family, Bishop Pearman once hosted an MLK Day breakfast, long before ESU began its annual tradition. He subsequently became known throughout New Jersey, New York, and the Pocono Mountains as the “Breakfast Man.” Pearman’s tenacity to persevere despite diverse challenges and obstacles resulted in varied God-driven assignments that have caused the birth and growth of other ministries throughout the nation. Many apostles, bishops, and pastors along with their congregations have been blessed through his workshops, seminars, and worship services. Pearman takes the vision that God has given him to greater platforms as he delivers a message to persevere and endure all challenges, obstacles, and temptations to follow Jesus in a life that exemplifies love and continual faith.

Julianna V. Bolt Art Contest

There were 55 entries to the Julianna V. Bolt art contest this year. Entries came from East Stroudsburg North High School, East Stroudsburg High School South, Pocono Mountain High School East, Pocono Mountain High School West, and Stroudsburg High School. Sharon Mejia from Stroudsburg High School won first place, Meghan Farrelly from East Stroudsburg North High School earned second place, and Kimani Hanson from Stroudsburg High School was awarded third place. Mariam Angarita Rojas from Stroudsburg High School and Madison Jimenez from East Stroudsburg South High School were awarded honorable mention.

For information about the Boddie Scholarship visit www.esufoundation.org/give-now or call 570-422-3333.