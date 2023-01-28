Navy veteran Jean Zekas honored as she turns 100

The VA Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre was privileged to honor Ms. Jean Zekas last week with a ceremony torecognize her 100th birthday.

Officially turning 100 years young on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, the WWII Navy Veteran says the secret to a long life is to “just keep breathing.”

Although some of the best years of her life took place during her military service, Ms. Zekas said she went to the Recruiter’s Office simply to provide moral support for her roommate, who planned to enlist. But it resulted in her raising her right hand and taking the oath.

“I went for moral support and came home a Sailor,” Ms. Zekas said.

During her enlistment, Ms. Zekas met and married her husband, also a Navy Veteran, but then she says, “they ended the war on me.”

After two years of service, Ms. Zekas and her husband moved to Dallas, Pa., where they raised their five children. She currently resides at Wesley Village and was quick to give a shout out to her friends and staff.

About to embark on her second 100 years, she says she’s anxiously looking forward to next week when she and her family embark on a 21-day cruise to the Caribbean.