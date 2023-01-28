Wilkes-Barre Township restaurant hosts networking group’s first event of 2023

I have to give big thanks and appreciation to the ladies of Bettelli’s Villa in Wilkes-Barre Township today.

On Jan. 19, mom and daughter duo Donna and Jess hosted Wilkes-Barre POWER! for its first networking event of the year. January is always a tough month as people are hunkering down after the holidays and generally not in the mood to socialize as much. Plus, they’re hitting the gym so not imbibing in food and beverages as often.

As you may know, Wilkes-Barre POWER! is an amazing networking group for all types of professionals. Any age, demographic and industry are welcome; we love people, good conversations and building meaningful connections.

When planning one of these events, the most important place is the venue. It has to be a place in a convenient location, with easy-to-work-with staff, an open area and, of course, an amicable atmosphere.

We’ve been to Bettelli’s before, and they’re always gracious, serving up the famous Pizza Casa pizza. Both red and white pizza variations were popular, and attendees were appreciative and glad to have the beloved local pizza again.

At the event, KISS Theatre Company was featured as the non-profit of the night and we heard about the performing arts organization’s mission of educating, entertaining and enriching the lives of young people from Executive Director Jessica Suda Baab.

She and member Cathy Julius talked about Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre taking place Feb. 25 at the F.M. Kirby Center.

The dancing competition features some well-known local celebrities and professional dancers. It benefits the theatre.

Tickets, priced reasonably at $50 and under, can be purchased at dancingstarsofwilkesbarre.com (not at the Kirby). Sales reopen tomorrow (Monday).

In addition to the website, there are Facebook and Instagram pages with information. Visit @DancingStarsofWilkesBarre there to see a full listing of dancers.

I’m excited for this and to see the many amazing participants take the stage.

For our next POWER! event, we’ll be at the River Grille in Plains Township on Feb. 16 (bring your Valentine’s date).

We’re featuring the CYC for its annual March Madness fundraiser, but also celebrating River Grille’s 15-year anniversary.

Congratulations to the owners and staff at the River Grille, who’ve truly made it a comfortable, fun and relaxing venue to eat and drink. It’s one of my favorite places and it’s been a while since POWER! has been there.

Mark your calendars and plan to attend.

I’d love to see you, and it’ll be a fun, celebratory night for all.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]