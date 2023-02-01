It’s soft inside, with a crunchy crust

I found this cinnamon bread so tasty I ate three pieces as soon as it was ready to cut, and surely ate more than half a loaf by myself by the time it was gone — including the last piece.

The bread in the pan, one loaf topped with the sugar cinnamon, the other awaiting it. If you don’t like a crumb/crusty bread, and one newsroom taste tester didn’t, just skip dusting the pans and topping the cake with the stuff.

Chef’s on America’s Test Kitchen assured that this “Amish Cinnamon Bread” recipe is called “Friendship Bread” because an experienced baker gives a newbie some starter dough and shows how to make it (this version doesn’t require starter dough). But I’d almost call this selfish bread. While I took it into the newsroom for taste tester responses, I liked it so much I ate three pieces before that, and a lot more after. It bordered on addictive.

But the impressive part was that executive editor Joe Soprano actually tried it, and liked it.

Regular readers know that executive editor Joe Soprano is the pickiest taste tester (“Chief” I sometimes call him at his request — pretty sure it’s a Spiderman thing, or maybe Clark Kent). Some newsroom denizens decline certain offerings, which is fine. A few opt never to participate, also fine. Sportswriter John Erzar may be the toughest critic, but he usually tries something if he’s around. But Soprano presents a special case: He can be just as critical as Erz, but it’s a lot harder to get him to try something in the first place.

Don’t bother offering him anything with peanut butter (it’s about Agnes flood donations). Vegetables might as well be cyanide. Chocolate works, but when I put some pumpkin spice in white chocolate for a seasonal treat of coated pretzels, he balked.

MT has gotten around this in part by making a Soprano favorite, anise cookies. In an article that ran right before last Christmas, she admitted it was the third time she wrote about them (she did a test kitchen on them right before Christmas in 2021 as well).

Don’t get me wrong, I love the cookies. Compared to MT’s family, my childhood Christmas memories include a much larger assortment of homemade cookies — including the marshmallow/cornflakes “holly leaves” I wrote about in December. Yet anise was never in the mix.

But back to the cinnamon bread. It was still a tad warm when I got to the office. I asked “chief” if he wanted to try it. Having endured a bit of a digestive bout recently, he was understandably reluctant, but opted to taste a quarter of a slice.

“That’s good,” he said. “Moist. A Little crunchy on the top.”

I silently declared anise-free victory and moved on.

Some other taste tester comments:

”It’s good. I like the cinnamony crust,” Weekender entertainment writer Gabby Lang said. “ Its nice and moist. I’m happy with it.”

“This is delicious,” MT said. “It reminds me of apple sauce cake.” Which prompted Gabby to add “I thought of banana bread.”

“This bread is delicious,” staff writer Bill O’Boyle said. “It’s not overwhelming, the cinnamon. It’s moist and tasty.” Page designer Ashley Bringmann likewise cited the happy medium struck with the star ingredient, noting she liked it because the spice was not overwhelming. I fully agree. If it had been, I wouldn’t have eaten nearly as much of it.

Page designer Lyndsay Bartos and news editor Roger DuPuis gave almost identical comments, saying they liked the contrast between the soft inside of the bread and the crunchy crust.

As much as it was a plus for most, a crumb/crunchy crust is not for everyone. Page designer Mitch Hall said he liked the soft inside, and the flavor, but was no fan of the outside texture.

Which, of course, is easy to fix. If you prefer no sugary crisp to your crust, just skip the cinnamon sugar at the end, both in the pans and on the tops of the loaves before baking.

Dobru Chut!

Amish Cinnamon Bread (America’s Test Kitchen)

3¾ cups all-purpose flour

3 cups sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1½ teaspoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

3 large eggs

1¾ cups whole milk

1⅓ cups vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla

Cinnamon sugar:

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Heat oven to 325°.

Mix flour, 3 cups sugar, tablespoon cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in a large bowl.

Mix eggs lightly. Add milk, vegetable oil and vanilla and whisk.

Add egg mix to flour/sugar mix. Hand stir to blend but don’t be too fussy, a few small lumps are OK, it works out fine.

Use two 8 ½ by 4 ½-inch bread pans. Add about 1 teaspoon vegetable oil to each and brush to cover sides and bottoms

Mix ½ cup sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon to make a cinnamon sugar. Add two tablespoons to each pan and shake around to dust bottom and sides. Divide dough roughly evenly into the two pans. Top equally with rest of cinnamon sugar (two tablespoons each, and what’s left over if any).

Bake for about 1 hour 10 minutes, checking a little after the hour. (I left it in for an hour and twenty minutes with no problem). Test with paring knife in center, it should come out mostly clean. Let cool on rack in pan for at least an hour. Separate edges from pan with paring knife and remove from pan. Cut and serve (a serrated bread knife will do a better job keeping the crust intact).

