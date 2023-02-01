🔊 Listen to this

The Order of Alhambra, local caravan Alhamar No. 4, recently hosted a Holy Hour for special needs individuals, their families and for continual blessings on the caravan at Christ the King chapel on the campus of King’s College. The Rev. James McGahagan chaplain of Alhamar Caravan No. 4 led the Eucharistic Adoration.

The Order of Alhambra was founded in 1904 and is open to Catholic men and women 18 and older who have good standing in a local Catholic parish. Named after the Alhambra, a Moorish palace in Granada, Spain where the Moors surrendered to Ferdinand and Isabella in 1492.

The order is a social organization dedicated to assisting and enhancing the lives of people with intellectual disabilities as well as commemorating Catholic historical places, events and persons. It provide activities and support for special needs children and adults.

Each year, the order provides scholarships to educate undergraduate students studying to become special education teachers. The order also sponsors a summer camp program at a local summer camp for a mentally challenged person(s) who otherwise could not afford the cost on their own.

Alhamar caravan #4 provides gifts to local group homes at Christmas and Easter and sponsors a Christmas party for Up & Down Bowlers. Their largest local event is the annual festival for the intellectually disabled held in August. Donations are appreciated and may be sent to: Alhamar Caravan No. 4, 17 Belles Ave., Ashley, PA 18706. Checks should be made payable to Alhamar Caravan No. 4.

For information on becoming a member, contact Ada Magni at 570-693-1338 or [email protected] Alhamar Caravan No. 4 meets the second Wednesday of each month on King’s College campus in the community room at Christ the King chapel. Initial membership application options may include a fez, sash or medallion.