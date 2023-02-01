🔊 Listen to this

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, will soon begin offering monthly labyrinth walks free of charge to the public.

The next walk opportunity will be 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15/ Future labyrinth walks will be offered on the third Wednesday of every month, also from 3 to 6 p.m.

St. Paul’s recently acquired a moveable labyrinth, which is set up in the church Narthex. Members of St. Paul’s will be on hand during the walks to offer guidance and information about labyrinths. Shoes are not worn while walking the labyrinth; please wear or bring socks.

The creation and use of labyrinths can be traced back as far as 3,500-4,000 years ago and have been used by many different religions and cultures. Walking a labyrinth can be a spiritual, meditative and relaxing practice, and labyrinths are found in many monasteries and churches around the world.

St. Paul’s labyrinth is based on the style found in the Chartres Cathedral in Chartres, France. As many as 200 labyrinths of various sizes and designs can be found throughout Pennsylvania.

For more information contact St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at [email protected] or call 570-675-3859.