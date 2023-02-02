🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Community College AllOne Recovery Educational Institute (AREI) and the Recovery for All Club recently held an art therapy project at the College’s Campus Center. Students were encouraged to express themselves with art supplies by creating diamonds for display. Shown are, from left: Jan Marie Mozeko, academic facilitator, AREI, LCCC; Leslie Napolitano, LCCC student; Jamie Monahan, LCCC student; Julia Martzen, LCCC student; and Shawn Nenichka ‘19 and ‘21, certified recovery specialist, AREI, LCCC.