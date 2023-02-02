Event based on Jewish festival Tu B’Shevat

Universally revered in every culture throughout history, trees hold a special place in our lives. As children, we climb them, pluck their fruit, build forts and watch with wonder as birds and squirrels construct their nests.

As adults we come to understand that trees are metaphors for our lives. Their roots dig deep, while their branches stretch skyward. Trees produce not only food and shelter but breath itself. Without the oxygen they create, we would struggle just to survive.

To celebrate the majesty of trees, Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Dalton invites the community to an evening of food and nature — The New Year of the Trees — from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

Those interested in touring the sanctuary should arrive by 4 p.m.

Based on the Jewish festival of Tu B’Shevat, a holiday that celebrates trees, Indraloka’s festivities will feature a discussion of nature and our relationship to it as well as a ritual meal honoring the bounty of trees. The two-hour event will be led by Rabbis Marjorie Berman and Daniel Swartz.

“The Tu B’Shevat Seder, a ritual meal honoring the holiness everywhere in Creation, was invented by Kabbalistic mystics in a mountain town in northern Israel,” Rabbi Marjorie Berman explainsed. “At Indraloka, we will come together to reflect on the world around us and the impact we are making, to pay attention to our own hearts and to our own growth, and to experience gratitude for the gifts of nature.”

In addition to providing “heaven on earth” for the nearly 200 farmed animals that live and thrive at the sanctuary, Indraloka is a gathering place for people interested in spending time outdoors, enjoying the natural beauty of Northeast Pennsylvania. The sanctuary hosts tours and time with the animals, gentle hikes, moving meditation, art classes and exhibits, parties and children’s camps and events. The sanctuary also hosts seasonal events throughout the year.

“We are always looking to expand our events and programs,” said Indra Lahiri, PhD, Indraloka’s founder. “The Festival of the Trees is a wonderful example of the growing number of cultural events we offer. It’s based on an ancient Jewish Festival that a lot of people may not have heard of. We are committing to giving all the different cultures that make up our vibrant community a place to celebrate their heritage.”

Admission to the event is $30, and registration is necessary. Reservations may be made online at indraloka.org/.