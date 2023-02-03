Venue has changed to F.M. Kirby Center

Jessica Cronauer, executive director of Leadership Northeast, and her dance partner, John Toussaint, talk about the upcoming dance competition. Cronauer said Lindsey Cronauer from the David Blight Dance Studio, who is married to her cousin, has choreographed their routine. ‘She did a great job.’

Cathie Julius and Robert Bresnahan are one of 10 couples slated to perform in the Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre competition on Feb. 25 at the F.M. Kirby Center.

Cathie Julius’ dance shoes, with heels and sparkly straps, provide an interesting contrast with her partner’s athletic shoes during a recent rehearsal. (He’ll wear dance shoes during the competition itself.)

Knowing that some of his students from Solomon Elementary School are involved with KISS Theatre programs motivated Principal Justin Correll to take part in the dance competition.

Robert Bresnahan, CEO of Kuharchik Construction, practices his Argentine tango/rumba routine with his dance partner, Cathie Julius.

Justin Correll, at left, is mayor of Laurel Run and principal of Solomon Elementary School, but says his preparation for Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre is more difficult than those two jobs. Here he strikes a pose with KISS Theatre’s executive director Jessica Suda Baab. In the competition he will dance with Emily Coolbaugh.

“I always have a smile on my face,” Justin Correll said, describing his progress as he prepares to take part in the Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre competition on Feb. 25. “Even if I fall down on the floor, I’m still smiling.”

Wait, surely he hasn’t fallen in a practice session?

“Oh, yes, I have,” said Correll, who is Mayor of Laurel Run Borough and principal of Solomon Elementary School, but notes that dancing is more difficult than those other gigs.

“It’s tough to be the student,” he said.

Correll’s students at Solomon/Plains are his motivation for agreeing to take part in this fund-raiser, which pits 10 local “celebrities” and their dance partners against each other in a contest to raise money for the inclusive, youth-oriented KISS Theatre.

“Some of my students are active with KISS,” he said. “So, I couldn’t say no.”

Other local celebrities who couldn’t say no range from business owners to a dentist to a library board member.

And they’re attracting an audience.

As KISS Theatre’s executive director Jessica Suda Baab explained, on the day tickets sales opened for Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre, all 300 tickets were immediately sold out.

But, don’t worry. Organizers have replaced the original venue with the larger F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre, where tickets sales quickly shot up to 600 — and Suda Baab expects more.

“The community is very excited about this,” she said.

So are the dancers, some of whom showed off a few of their fancy steps during a recent interview.

“We’re calling it ballroom-disco,” Jessica Cronauer, executive director of Leadership Northeast, said of the fusion dance she will dance with her partner, community theater veteran and King’s College student John Toussaint.

“Oh, he’s a drill sergeant,” she said with a laugh. “And a good sport.”

Choreographer for their routine is Lyndsey Cronauer, an dance at the David Blight School of Dance who is married to Jessica Cronauer’s cousin.

“She’s been wonderful,” Jessica Cronauer said.

In the team of Kuharchik Construction CEO Robert Bresnahan and dance instructor Cathie Julius, she’s an expert in Argentine Tango whose resume includes dancing the real deal in Buenos Aires. Of course, the Argentine Tango will be part of their fusion dance, along with rumba.

“If you had told me a year ago that I’d be dancing the tango and rumba,” Bresnahan said, “I would have thought ‘rumba’ was a vacuum cleaner.’

“Dancing is so much fun,” Julius said. “I don’t know why more people aren’t doing it.”

Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre is set for 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the F.M. Kirby Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, at $50 for premium and $40 for general admission, are available through dancingstarsofwilkesbarre.com and the Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre Facebook page. You also will be able to vote online for the People’s Choice Award, at $1 per vote. Tickets for this show are not available at the Kirby Center box office.

Participants include:

Dr. Stephen Brand, owner of Brand Dental, paired with Janet Nevel.

Robert Bresnahan, CEO of Kuharchik Construction, paired with Cathie Julius.

Chris Bohinski, WBRE Pennsylvania Live TV personality, paired with Amanda Hall.

Justin Correll, mayor of Laurel Run and principal of Solomon Elementary School, paired with Emily Coolbaugh.

Tim Lambert, a fourth-generation worker in his family-owned business, McCarthy Tire Service, paired with Marikate Sullivan.

Jessica Cronauer, executive director of Leadership Northeast, paired with John Toussaint.

Mary Dragon, owner of The Barn Nutrition & Fitness, paired with Mike Marone.

Pamela LaCroix, board member of the Osterhout Free Library, paired with Jovon Barnes.

Chelsea Strub, WNEP-TV journalist, paired with Miguel Rivera.

Erica Zangardi, owner of The Cycle Yard fitness center, paired with Tyler Ocasio.