Last weekend was a special one as we celebrated my mother’s birthday.

I know in many people’s lives that when someone special to them has a birthday, it’s cause for celebration or joy. It certainly is and was for our family last weekend.

We decided on dinner at the Westmoreland Club, where we’ve celebrated before due to its consistent food, impeccable service and classy atmosphere.

With seasonal flowers by Floral Designs adorning the table and a signature chocolate and vanilla cake baked by the club, it was an exquisite night.

Thanks to my friend Eileen, the event planner, for handling special touches. She’s truly the best.

While we enjoyed everything about the night, the best part was being together. In this crazy world it’s hard to find time to get together often, so last Saturday night was cherished.

We had mom, dad, sister, an uncle and even friend Msgr. David Tressler from our parish in attendance.

Mom adores Msgr. Tressler, but I am quick to remind that I knew him long before as he was my principal at Bishop Hoban High School several moons ago.

For the birthday, he was the special, “surprise” guest since we promised mom no surprises this year. (We figured one wouldn’t hurt.)

In the past we’ve succeeded in inviting a couple extra folks for the party, but this year was more subdued and special.

We picked out a couple of fun gifts for mom like coasters with funny, feminine sayings and a journal that I told her would be “therapeutic” to write any of the day’s frustrations or musings in.

My uncle always has humor up his sleeve and brought out some very old female clothing accessories that surely would not be worn in this day and age.

In the interest of always being the jokester, he came prepared and never disappoints.

Even though winter isn’t a fun season always to celebrate in, it’s still important to plan special outings for those who mean the most.

Both of my parents have winter birthdays, so it seems every year we’re planning a get-together in the coldest of temperatures, but it’s always worth it.

These times we have with our families are the most important, so even in the coldest or grayest of months, make the time to get together.

It’s one of the best feelings in the world.

