🔊 Listen to this

February is American Heart Month, which means it’s an opportune time to tackle subjects that cover heart health and cardiovascular disease prevention. It also just happens to be something I know a lot about!

There are amazing medications, procedures and operations available today to treat heart disease and cardiovascular events like heart attacks, but doctors would much rather keep you healthy than treat you for disease.

Keeping our hearts healthy starts with wellness and prevention, and we’ll touch on five things you can do to have a positive impact on your heart health.

Understand risk factors

Some risk factors for heart disease are simply out of our control. Things like our age and family history can add to our risk but cannot be modified.

Our blood pressure and cholesterol levels are factors we can control. We should get them checked yearly. Left unchecked, high blood pressure causes the heart to work too hard to pump blood and can lead to heart failure. Unmanaged high cholesterol leads to fatty plaque deposits in our arteries and can cause coronary artery disease, heart attacks and strokes.

Other chronic conditions, like diabetes, should also be managed, because they can make us more susceptible to heart disease.

Eat well

Eat mostly fruits and vegetables. They are incredible sources of nutrition, healthy for the whole body and ideal to fill up on.

Choose plant proteins, lean meats and fatty fishes like salmon and tuna. These will give you the protein your body needs without delivering the unhealthy cholesterol that comes with red meat and other saturated fat.

Watch your portion sizes. The size of a portion is about the size of a fist, which coincidentally is also the size of your heart. And when it comes to snack time, reach for an apple or a handful of almonds rather than a cookie.

Exercise

If you can walk briskly enough to get your heart pumping for 30 minutes a day, five days a week, you’ll keep your heart muscle in shape.

If working out is already part of your daily routine, you can increase the intensity and duration of your exercise. On the other hand, if you have issues with mobility, look online to find routines you can do from the seated position.

For the workaholic, think about taking one of your meetings while walking with your phone and earbuds. Park further away from your building and force yourself to walk longer distances, or simply take the stairs instead of the elevator.

Quit smoking (or never start)

Smoking is absolutely one of the worst things you can do for your health, and if you quit, it’s the best way to make an immediate, positive impact on your heart health.

Smoking raises our blood pressure and damages our blood vessels, allowing plaque to adhere to them more easily. It is among the highest risk factors for heart attack and stroke not to mention lung and other types of cancer.

If you quit, you’ll be amazed at how quickly you begin to feel better.

Reduce stress

Stress is something we all live with, and if we don’t find ways to mitigate it, stress can lead to high blood pressure and increased risk of cardiovascular events.

Mindfulness practice is a great way to reduce stress. Regular meditation or yoga can help us slow down our minds and be present in our bodies long enough to lower our stress levels.

There are a ton of resources today to learn a mindfulness practice, but the best way to start is to stop and breath. When you feel yourself getting overwhelmed and that rush of adrenaline raising your heart rate, take a deep breath and notice how quickly your heart and mind relax.

And don’t underestimate the power of joy and laughter. Do things that bring you joy and make you laugh. They’ll have a profound effect on your stress levels.

***

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]