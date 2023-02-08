‘Sam’ a powerful tale of a young woman’s formative years

Most reviews of the novel “Sam” accurately describe it as a “coming of age” story about a young girl between the ages of seven and 20, packed with emotion, challenges and heartbreak.

Sam lives with her modest, dysfunctional family outside of Boston, Mass. Her mother, Courtney works two jobs just to support them. She also has a younger half brother, Noah, who exhibits some problematic behaviors. Courtney never married the father of either child. She may make mistakes, especially in the area of romance, but she is fiercely committed to her kids, which is admirable. Sam’s dad, Mitchell, who is a juggler and magician, is sometimes around — but mostly not. He is struggling with a substance abuse issue that at age seven, Sam doesn’t understand. He is the one, however, who introduces Sam to climbing and affectionally calls her “monkey.”

And so begins her life of climbing, falling, and striving to be her own person.

At age seven, Sam devotes herself to climbing. It is how she challenges herself, learns to fail, as well as find solutions. It serves as an escape for her and a way to stay connected to her father even in his absence. Sam dislikes school. She has very few friends and doesn’t fit in. Her mother lectures her daily about getting good grades so that she can have a better future and not have to work two jobs. By high school, Sam becomes annoyed with her mother’s constant badgering about going to college. She resents her father’s behavior but is sad when he is away. She feels like a “molecule” in high school and quits climbing for awhile. This is a very emotional time for Sam as she searches for joy and a sense of belonging.

Sam returns to climbing stronger and better than ever. Climbing centers her and helps her to adapt to different life events. She finds new routes upward when none seemed possible and discovers her voice. Although unhappy most of her childhood, Sam finally can find her own foot holds and get to the top. As she matures she is able to accept that her dad loves her but isn’t able to conquer his addiction. She also appreciates her mother and doesn’t want to disappoint her.

Sam’s story is emotional, inspiring ,and heartbreaking all at the same time. At the end I wish there were a couple more chapters so I would know that her future would be bright and happy. If you are a mom or a grandma, like me, this story will tug at your heart strings.

Questions:

How does Sam’s passion for climbing reflect her inner struggles?

Why was Sam so drawn to the subject of geology?

What are the risks and rewards to following your heart?

Justin’s great grandmother, Ann, takes a special interest in Sam: Why?

Aside from Sam, what character stands out to you?

Is Mitchell a sympathetic character?

Courtney’s constant badgering at Sam about school might have been annoying but do you think Sam understood why she did it?

What kind of future do you think Sam will have beyond the final chapter?

***

Jacquie O’Neil, mother of Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage reviewed this book. She and her daughter each contribute to this column.