The Historic Shawnee Cemetery and Plymouth Historical Society will hold their fourth annual Spaghetti Dinner and Show on Sunday, March 19 at Happy Pizza’s Shawnee Room in Plymouth from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Giving a special presentation will be John and Keriann Balucha from Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours. Tickets are $15 and can be obtained by calling 570-333-4028 and every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Behold a New Thing, 25 E. Main St., Plymouth. Shown from left are, first row: Mark Ruseskas, Heather Ruseskas, Lorraine Smith, Jim Youells, Joe Slusser and Steve Kondrad. Second row: Earl Cunningham, Ruth Jesso, Keriann Balucha, Laura Elizabeth Keller and Mary Kondrad. Third row: John Balucha and Mark Price. Absent from photo are Donna Coughlin and Tom Jesso, Sr.