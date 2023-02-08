Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Northwest Area School District faculty and staff observed National Wear Red Day on Feb. 3 in support of raising awareness of heart disease and stroke. Pictured are some of the district’s staff who participated. Shown are some of the participants, from left, seated: Mikki Belanger, Shani Boberick, Carmela Shiptoski, certified school nurse; Lisa Cooke, Wendy Lukowski. Standing: Brian Barchik, Heath Hines, Roy Phillips, Joseph Hizny, Marrissa Fedor, Connie Johnson, Dee Sirak, and Ryan Miner, secondary principal.