And it just might be perfect for Valentine’s Day

So, how did the Times Leader taste testers enjoy my Tuscan Shrimp?

“Outstanding!” columnist Bill O’Boyle said. “I’m not a fan of warm shrimp, but that was delicious.”

“It was vibrant and colorful in appearance,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said. “And it tasted very good.”

“I like anything that has sun-dried tomatoes in it,” our newest reporter, Margaret Roarty, said. “It’s such a powerful taste.”

The sun-dried tomatoes really did seem to be the star of this dish, adding a kiss of perfection to a creamy sauce already elevated by spinach, basil and garlic.

The flavors all work so well together, that I want to suggest Tuscan Shrimp as ideal for Valentine’s Day.

If you’re cooking for someone you love, after all, you probably don’t want to say, “Hey, look, I made a nice bland dish for you.”

No, you probably want to reach for passionate — dare I say glorious? — flavors instead.

The idea for this Times Leader test kitchen entree came to me a few days after Mark’s sister Deb treated several family members, including Mark and me, to Tuscan Chicken, which I thought was marvelous.

I was ready to play copycat again — just as I did a few weeks ago when I so admired melt-in-your-mouth Deb’s pork and sauerkraut. But this time, I decided to be a little different and switch out the protein.

Page designer Ashley Bringmann approved. “It’s a great combination, and shrimp is a good choice.”

But it turns out news editor Roger DuPuis would have preferred the chicken. “I just don’t like shrimp,” he told me. “It’s a texture thing.”

Bill probably would have liked the chicken better, too, since he likes shrimp to be served cold.

What I had been fretting about, as far as the newsroom taste testers were concerned, was that after I cooked the sauce and shrimp, I put the mix into a slow cooker to keep it warm and then added an abundance of pasta, which quickly absorbed all the sauce.

The dish had more intense flavor earlier, when I kept the sauce and pasta separate until the last minute. That’s how Mark tried it at home and how my mother sampled some at her house. They were both really pleased.

But the newsroom gang also seemed happy with the dish, with most of them eagerly accepting second helpings from the slow cooker.

“I wish I had more sauce on this pasta,” I said apologetically.

“I don’t think more sauce would ever be a bad thing; I really like the sauce,” reporter Kevin Carroll said. “But it’s delicious the way it is.”

“It’s not too dry,” Roger assured me, after trying a sample sans shrimp. “It’s juicy and savory and I think the basil is a dominant note.”

So with thanks to my sister-in-law Deb, who has once again inspired me with her culinary arts, and to Natasha, author of the saltandlavender.com food blog who spelled out all the ingredients and instructions for a savory Tuscan Shrimp, here is the recipe.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Tuscan Shrimp

1 pound shrimp, thawed and peeled

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon flour

4 to 5 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped or julienned

1 to 2 cups packed fresh baby spinach

handful fresh basil cut into thin strips

salt and pepper to taste

Melt the butter over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Add the flour and cook for about a minute, stirring until smooth.

Add the garlic and cook for about 30 seconds or until fragrant.

Stir in the cream, lemon juice, Italian seasoning, and sun-dried tomatoes. Simmer for 2 minutes. Reduce heat if it’s bubbling too much.

Add the shrimp and cook for around 5 minutes or until they’re cooked through and the sauce is slightly thickened, taking care not to overcook them.

Add the spinach and basil and cook for another 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper as needed. Serve immediately, adding freshly grated Parmesan or extra lemon juice over top, if you wish.

