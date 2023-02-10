🔊 Listen to this

Sometimes it pays a genealogist to step back and take another good look at the larger picture. If you do, unencumbered by the search (for example) for dates of immigration or census records or obituaries, you might just spot whole new avenues to explore.

Let’s take a look at two such avenues, both right at hand.

The current newsletter of the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society offers a nice overview of the holdings of four major genealogical repositories. It’s quite detailed and should be useful for people wondering where to go for information.

You’ve probably used one or more of them. But how much do you know about the total holdings of the four biggest sites? This article is all about those holdings.

The newsletter’s article is a reprint from “Family Tree Magazine.” The four repositories are the very popular Ancestry.com, FamilySearch, Findmypast and MyHeritage.

The article gives the quantity of documents available through each site, but – more important – describes in detail the type of holdings each has. Its categories are genealogy records, geographic coverage, record types, time periods of records, DNA tests, online family trees and cost.

You’ll also find an evaluation of each repository’s records in terms of how useful they are to genealogists performing specific tasks, such as researching a given part of the world for ancestral origins. This data can save you a lot of time.

The conclusion is obvious. The repository that is best for you depends upon your personal genealogical needs. If you’re a member of the genealogical society, you’ll have access to the newsletter. If you’re a subscriber to “Family Tree,” you probably saved the issue.

The society’s research library is in Annex 2 of the Kirby Health Center, North Franklin Street in WilkesBarre. It is continuing limited hours, admitting members only on Thursdays and by appointment. Check the website and Facebook page for any changes in policy and for membership information.

Of course, it goes without saying that you would probably do well to read “Family Tree Magazine” regularly, if you are not doing so already. Join the Genealogical Society too.

There’s another interesting place to look up and to get familiar with. That’s the annual RootsTech conference, whose online version is absolutely free. It will run March 2, 3 and 4.

RootsTech is the world’s largest annual genealogy conference. It offers numerous in-person sessions (fee-based) in Salt Lake City, Utah and many more online for free. Go to familysearch.org/rootstech. When you do, you’ll find several brief introductory videos called “Road to RootsTech,” which could be useful for the first-time participant.

The online sessions this year will cover topics as diverse as using DNA to best effect, making the most of the popular site “Find a Grave” and a discussion of genealogy in regard to the old Austro-Hungarian Empire. I’d recommend getting into the site early, watching the introductory videos and looking around to see what interests you most. Then, just reserve some time for your videos.

You will also get access to videos from past sessions of RootsTech. Since this is the 13th year for the event, there are many such older videos.

Closing Note: Remember to support your local historical organizations. Even if they don’t archive genealogical materials, they often sponsor talks and presentations geared to better understanding Northeastern Pennsylvania’s history and the roles its ethnic groups have played. We are seeing that happen already this year, with Anthracite Mining Heritage Month and Black History Month, and we will soon see it with Irish Heritage Month.

