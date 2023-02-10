International program has returned after COVID hiatus

‘I have a new appreciation for those who care for others without looking for recognition,’ Misericordia student Mary Johnstone, at right, said after returning from the service trip to Jamaica.

After a hiatus due to COVID, Misericordia University’s Mission, Ministry and Service department has returned to Jamaica with students as part of their service trip program.

The week-long service trip took place in Mandeville, Jamaica, during winter break after the new year. The last international trip took place in January 2020, before the pandemic. The Diocese of Mandeville hosted the students in a retreat home during their time in Jamaica.

Over the course of a week, the students participated in an array of services, which included: painting, cleaning, and building houses; visiting with the elderly, children, and disabled; or visiting with HIV-positive community members. What they also learn during their time on the trip was to be able to experience the hospitality and culture of the Jamaican people.

Assistant Director of Mission, Ministry and Service Office Lindsey Riddell said the experience was incredible. “We spent two and half days building a house, which is more than we usually do. It is usually only one day of hands-on work. We were able to get to know the family. We were able to spend so much time with the family. They cooked for us and physically helped us build the house. Our relationship with the family and seeing something from start to finish was amazing. Along with the family’s joy, hugs and gratitude were also so rewarding.”

Mary Johnstone is a junior Occupational Therapy major at Misericordia University who attended this year’s Jamaica service trip. She said the trip made an impact on her. “I was really impacted by the Mustard Seed organization and the amazing work they do. I have a new appreciation for those who care for others without looking for recognition or appreciation. Additionally, I took away how spending quality time with people can be so meaningful. At Balaclava, a home for the elderly, it was so amazing to sit down and chat with the people there. I will always remember the conversations I had and relationships I made,” said Johnstone.

Riddell enjoyed watching how the service trip affected the students. “Watching students grow throughout the week and step out of their comfort zone because you do not know, no matter how much we explain to them what the trip is going to be about, that ministry of presence is really what we emphasize because many times it’s just being with the people and allowing them to share their stories and that that’s where you see the students’ lives change from this experience.”

For more information about the Mission, Ministry and Service Department and their service trips please visit the website, https://www.misericordia.edu/life-at-mu/officeformissionministryandservice