Ryan and Jake Bonin of West Wyoming Boy Scout Troop 366 have achieved Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in Scouting. Ryan passed his Eagle Board of review on Sept. 21, 2022, and Jake passed his on Oct. 19, 2022. They are the sons of John and Tara Bonin of West Wyoming, and the grandsons of John and Norina Conden, Wyoming and the late Hilary and Florence Bonin, Swoyersville.

A Court of Honor was held on Jan. 4, 2023, to celebrate their achievements with a presentation of their Eagle badges and special recognitions, including proclamations from Pennsylvania House of Representatives, courtesy of Rep. Aaron Kaufer, and the United States House of Representatives, courtesy of Rep. Matt Cartwright. In addition, Mayor Randy Colarusso of West Wyoming Borough presented a recognition certificate from the borough. As a gift from their parents, they each received an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in their honor.

Both Ryan and Jake chose Dailey Park in West Wyoming borough to be the benefactor of their Eagle Scout service projects, the last requirement on the trail to Eagle, demonstrating leadership and community service. Ryan refurbished a storage equipment shed used by the GWA/WA baseball teams. Jake made improvements to the West Wyoming Athletic field sign and the parks’ gazebo. These projects were accomplished with the help of their leaders and fellow troop members.

Ryan is a senior at Wyoming Area High School, Exeter. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council Executive Board and FBLA. He is a member of the golf and lacrosse teams and has also played basketball. He plans to attend college to pursue a degree in biology/pre-medicine. He began his Scouting journey in 2011, with Cub Scout Pack 366 of West Wyoming, earning the Arrow of Light in 2016 and subsequently crossing over to Boy Scout Troop 366. He has held the leadership positions of Patrol Leader and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and is currently a Junior Assistant Scoutmaster.

Jake is a sophomore at Wyoming Area High School, Exeter. He is a member of the morning announcements team the “WAVE,” the E-Sports club, National Honor Society, Track and Field, and Drama club, where he was cast as the voice of Audrey II in the Little Shop of Horrors production in November 2022. He began Scouting before he was even eligible, attending his brother’s meeting and events with Cub Scout Pack 366, but became official in 2013. He earned the Arrow of Light in 2018 and crossed over to Boy Scout Troop 366. He was a Senior Patrol leader and currently holds the position of Quartermaster.