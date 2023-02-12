🔊 Listen to this

Our scholarship portal is open, and The Luzerne Foundation invites area high school students to apply online: https://www.luzfdn.org/scholarships-accepting-applications/.

We know that applying to college can be a stressful experience for students and their parents/guardians. The Luzerne Foundation is honored to steward the resources of generous donors looking to support students in reaching their educational pursuits. Scholarships help to fill in funding gaps between student aid and out-of-pocket expenses while recognizing the accomplishments of deserving college-bound students.

In addition to graduating high school seniors, we also offer one-of-a-kind scholarships specific to students pursuing a law degree, an architectural degree, or even adult learners! Visit our scholarship section on our website at www.luzfdn.org to learn more!

We currently have 32 scholarship opportunities available in our online portal for local graduating high school seniors. There you will find a brief description of each scholarship and a complete list of eligibility requirements for each award. The deadline for online applications is 11:59 p.m. on March 24, 2023. Know a student that could benefit from this information? Please pass this along!

Scholarship opportunities by school

Berwick Area High School (2)

Crestwood Area High School (8)

Dallas High School (11)

Greater Nanticoke Area Senior High School (7)

Hanover Area High School (4)

Hazleton Area High School (8)

Hazleton Area Career Center (8)

Holy Redeemer High School (9)

Jim Thorpe Area High School (1)

Lake-Lehman Jr.-Sr. High School (6)

Marian Catholic High School (1)

MMI Preparatory School (4)

Northwest Area High School (3)

Pittston Area High School (8)

Quakertown Community High School (1)

Stroudsburg Area High School (1)

Tunkhannock Area High School (2)

Wilkes-Barre Area High School (13)

Wyoming Area High School (6)

Wyoming Seminary (2)

Wyoming Valley West High School (5)

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

