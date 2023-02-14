🔊 Listen to this

Kennedy Early Childhood Center in Nanticoke is proud to announce the January Student of the Month Winners. These students have excelled in Being Safe, Caring, and Responsible. Shown from left are, first row: Lily Park, Liana Kittle, Aarialee Williams, Maria Cruz, Evelynn Ostrom, Joell Garcia, Dylan Munson, and Colton Stout. Second row: Shelby Phillips, Jackson Kinder, Sadie Kishbaugh, Aalayah Burnett Yarofulani, Willow Dixon, Austin Coufalik, Benjamin Phillips, Kayleigh Jones, Charlotte Schulze, Cecilia Alexander, Revena Gattuso, and principal Valerie Bartle.