MT and I agreed, this is a very tasty alternative to the pesto we usually make, which is garlic, basil, pine nuts, Parmesan and olive oil.

MT usually makes the pesto in the house, though when I do it’s the same basic recipe: Basil, lots of garlic, Parmesan cheese, pine nuts and olive oil. We never cut the basil with another green like spinach or parsley. The first time MT made it for her visiting sister — a college prof with a PhD, but also an excellent chef with past professional kitchen experience — Liz commented “Wow, MT, this is hard core pesto.”

It’s the way we like it.

And while I’ve never felt any interest in exploring alt-pesto, I’m not averse. When I craved a shrimp and pasta dish that wasn’t already in my repertoire, I came across this online from Food Network and found the addition of lemon and scallion intriguing. It was also simple enough to make for a quick evening dinner when MT was going to be home late and I didn’t have much cooking time.

As you can see if you check the ingredients, it is very much unlike our pesto. For starters, no Parmesan cheese! Then there’s the scallions, the lemon zest and juice! It even changes the pine nuts by toasting them. And yes, it actually calls for no basil, just parsley.

I was good with all of that except the last part. I don’t mind parsley, but I’m no great fan. And swapping out basil for parsley was a bridge too far for me. So while I present it in original form, I didn’t make it that way. I used basil and left the parsley completely out. (I also didn’t bother leaving the shrimp tails on. They may add a little color, but otherwise are just a nuisance).

Despite our joint preference for MT’s “hard core” pesto, we both liked this, a lot. The scallions and lemon provide a refreshing variation. I’d gladly serve this to guests. Heck, I might even try using the parsley.

Shrimp penne with scallion pesto (Food Network)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

12 ounces dry penne

6 scallions (white parts sliced and green parts chopped)

⅓ cup fresh parsley leaves

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

¾ pound medium shrimp, shelled and de-veined, tails-on

Juice of ½ lemon

Lemon wedges and green salad, for serving, optional

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to package instructions for al dente. Reserve 1/4 cup cooking water and then drain the pasta.

Meanwhile, put the scallion greens, parsley, pine nuts, 1/4 cup oil, 1 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper in the bowl of a food processor and pulse the until smooth. Set aside.

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the scallion whites, garlic and lemon zest, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is soft and begins to brown, about 2 minutes. Add the shrimp, season with a pinch each of salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp just begin to turn pink but are not completely cooked through, about 2 minutes. Add the lemon juice and scallion mixture, toss to combine, and bring to a quick simmer to heat through; remove from the heat.

Add the drained pasta and reserved cooking water to the skillet. Toss until the pasta is coated with the sauce. Divide the pasta among 4 plates and season with pepper. Serve with lemon wedges and a green salad if using.

