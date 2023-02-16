Circle Centre will host work of photographer/model

While Chelsea Smarr has endured chronic pain for years, she hasn’t let it force her to withdraw from society, from life, or from her art.

Rather, she channels the pain into portraits — images for which she’s been both model and photographer.

“It’s a way of celebrating my body and its strength,” said Smarr, whose work will be on display at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre for the Arts from Feb. 17 through April 7.

The opening night reception for “In Pain/In Bloom” is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and Smarr, who lives in Schuylkill County, will be there to share her inspiration.

“One of the things I love about Pennsylvania is our environment,” she said earlier this week in a telephone interview. “We have tightly knit towns, and expansive fields and forests. I always keep my eye out for interesting landscapes.”

“And I look for the forecast.”

While some people might be dismayed to hear that, for example, a foggy day is in store, Smarr would be delighted — because fog can enhance the mystery or dreamy qualities of a landscape.

“It’s about capturing a feeling, an atmosphere,” said Smarr, who enjoys stepping into a scene as the model, while a tripod supports her camera.

“Before COVID I did a lot of photography with other people, other models,” she said, noting that during the pandemic “it became easier to just do things by myself.”

Smarr, who works full-time as a mental health therapist, is also a talented harpist.

“The harp is how I got into modeling,” she said. “I had been playing music for someone else’s gallery exhibition with the Hazleton Art League and afterward they asked me to come and model with my harp for a drawing session.”

“It was a just such a great time, and so welcoming,” she said, noting she posed with her harp “for three hours, with little breaks.”

She’s also served as a model for life drawing sessions.

As for the pain she’s endured since her mid-20s, Smarr said it’s been difficult for health professionals to diagnose. “It could be nerve-related, it could be muscle related,” she said, adding she recently tried acupuncture and has found that to be helpful.

Allison Maslow, gallery director for the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre for the Arts, invited Smarr to exhibit her work there.

“I’ve known Chelsea in several capacities, as a musician who plays the harp, a model for life drawing sessions, a model for portrait photography that centers around different eras and themes, and lastly as a photographer in her own right,” Maslow said via email.

“What interested me about Chelsea and her work is the merging of her experience as a model in many forms and how that experience informed her work as a portrait photographer. When we look at a body, we are looking at the surface, we don’t know the story that lies beneath it. Pain is a motivator for Chelsea.”

Though Smarr has been struggling with chronic pain “for seven or eight years,” the artist sounds upbeat as she looks forward to new projects in a new season.

“I really love hiking and nature, and some of that comes through in the images I’ve included in the exhibit,” she said, noting that “as we move toward spring” she’s looking forward to exploring the fields of blooming flowers at Wildflower Lookout in Lancaster and at Brown Hill Farms in Tunkhannock.

If you’re interested in attending the artist’s opening reception on Friday, the Circle Centre for the Arts is located at rear 130 S. Franklin Street