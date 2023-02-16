WB planning large egg hunt as well

“This is not an April Fools’ Joke,” John Maday told other members of the Downtown Arts Artistic Forum Wednesday morning. “Our Easter Egg hunt will be 10 a.m. April 1.”

Declaring the kid-friendly event, sponsored annually by the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, to be “probably the best Easter Egg hunt in the continental United States,” Maday said he expects children will collect 7,000 treat-filled plastic eggs that day.

Other participants in the Artistic Forum — which facilitator Gina Malsky said is open to anyone — talked about various events coming up. Among them:

• The city’s new special events coordinator, Mike Slusser, said the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be March 12, with large balloons, pipe and drum corps and as many high school marching bands as he can round up. Wilkes-Barre will also host the Cherry Blossom Festival April 29-30 in Kirby Park, perhaps with a return of the Pirouettes in the Park dance portion of the festivities.

• Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic executive director Nancy Sanderson said the orchestra will present “Movie Night With John Williams” April 22 at the F.M. Kirby Center, featuring the music Williams contributed to the Harry Potter series and other films. And, on June 3, the orchestra will perform a MasterWorks concert that includes “one of the most admired orchestral pieces,” composer Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.”

• CASA of Luzerne County executive director Mary Kay Pivovarnik said NEPA Sings, a fund-raiser for the child advocacy organization, is planned in the style of American Idol and set for May 25 at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre. “I need one more judge,” she said Wednesday morning.

• Arts advocate Bev Johnston urged people to visit Abide Coffeehouse at 23 W. Market St. and admire the art of Shavertown photographer Sharon Rolland that is displayed on the walls.”It’s really wonderful,” Johnston said.

• Patricia Lacy, as a board member of the Wyoming Valley Art League, urged people to attend the opening reception for the In Pain/In Bloom exhibit, 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Circle Centre for the Arts.

The next meeting of the Downtown Arts Artistic Forum is planned for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 in the Wilkes-Barre Think Center, 7 S. Main St.