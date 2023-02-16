King’s College to present ‘Twelfth Night’

Shuffling downstage with boyish nonchalence, her hair tucked under a baseball cap during play rehearsal, Kayleigh Bergold made a random comment along the lines of “Didst thou see the Eagles last night?”

Aha! A sports reference! Well, it’s certainly easy to see why the Countess Olivia would think this visitor — a messenger from Duke Orsino — is a young man. Um, it is easy, isn’t it?

Actually, the audience for King’s College’s 73rd Shakespeare production — set for Feb. 22-26 in the Maffei Theatre on campus — will enjoy “Twelfth Night” more if they suspend their disbelief and go along with the idea that, not only does Countess Olivia accept Bergold’s character as a young gentleman named Cesario, but she immediately falls in love with him.

“Even so quickly may one catch the plague,” Olivia remarks after sighing over “this youth’s perfections.”

But the audience is in on a secret. They know Bergold’s character is really a woman named Viola, survivor of a shipwreck that has separated her from her twin brother, Sebastian.

Oh, did we say “twin?” You know when Shakespeare introduces a set of twins they are bound to be mistaken for one another.

“I’m going to shave my beard,” Brandon Littzi said.

“I did dye my hair,” Bergold said.

Well, that settles it. Consider these twins identical and prone to be mistaken one for the other. In the 1600s, that could lead to a swordfight. But director Dave Reynolds decided to move the setting much closer to the present day, while keeping it coastal.

“Swords wouldn’t make much sense,” he said. “They’ll fight with a golf club and tiki torch.”

You can expect plenty of physical humor in this show, along with unrequited romances that eventually work out, as well as comeuppance for Olivia’s servant Malvolio who, as Mel Meyer describes his character, is “uptight and thinks he’s better than everyone else.”

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 through Feb. 25 and 2 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Maffei Theatre at King’s College, rear 133 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, where tickets range from $5 to $12. There also are matinee performances for high school students, which the director sees as a great opportunity to make Shakespeare’s work come alive for a new generation.

“He wrote these plays to be seen, not read,” Reynolds said. “This can make people love Shakespeare, and I love that.”