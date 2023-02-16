🔊 Listen to this

The Wolfpack Players proudly present the NEPA Premiere production of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.”

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus’s master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods.

Adapted from the best-selling book by Rick Riordan, the production features an original rock score and is presented by the Wolfpack Players, who consist of students not only from Wilkes-Barre Area High School, but students who participate in the WBA CAPAA half day Theatre/Music programs from Crestwood, Dallas, Hanover, Holy Redeemer, Nanticoke, and West Scranton high schools.

Show times will be 7 p.m. March 2, March 3 and March 4, and 2 p.m. March 5 in the Wilkes-Barre Area High School Auditorium, 2021 Wolfpack Way, Plains. Tickets are $10 for all ages – day of show – cash only – at the door. The show is recommend for ages 10 and older.