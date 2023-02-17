🔊 Listen to this

There I was in my Stutz Bearcat, tearing up the road on the North Shore of Long Island, when who should wave to me from the front yard of his mansion but Jay Gatsby.

“I say, Tom, old sport,” he called with a grin as he approached my magnificent automobile. “You wouldn’t be free Saturday evening, would you? I’m having a little get-together for friends and I’d be awfully honored if you could make it.”

Well, I certainly couldn’t turn that down. Within moments I was on my way to pick up my tux from the tailor, eagerly anticipating lifting a glass with the crème de la crème of Roaring Twenties New York society.

Another day in my magnificent yellow monster, another invite. “Vroooom, vroooom!”

Well, maybe my youthful reverie wasn’t exactly like that, but it was close. Then Mom called to me to put down my latest plastic model car – the Stutz – and come on out to the kitchen for pork chops, kraut and mashed.

“Wash the paint off your hands,” she’d say.

Model building used to do that to you.

If it was available in a kit, I enjoyed building it back in those days of the early 1950s. And then …

I captained Old Ironsides and subdued the Barbary pirates. I drove communists flying MiG-15s from the skies of Korea with the blazing guns of my Sabre Jet.

Model building was not for today’s instant gratification crowd. You had to think like an artist, longterm. First, you had to make sure you had a collection of the right colors of paint for plastic, and of course a couple of pointy brushes. There was also a special glue for the models.

Decisions abounded. Going beyond the instructions with each kit, I found that good practice involved learning which parts you could paint before assembly and which after so that there was no slopping of color in the wrong places.

And, ah … the decals and the other tiny details like bumpers or wing tanks.

I must have been afraid the state police would pull me over or the Air Force would court-martial me for getting something just microscopically un-straight. Even the pork chops, kraut and mashed sometimes had to wait on artistic standards, prompting another call from the kitchen.

Are kids still building model cars, ships and planes today? Probably, yes, at least some of them, because a quick Internet search turned up the Revell company of my day still advertising model kits I would have enjoyed.

But do the model builders of 2023 operate with the same passion I did? Do they risk life and limb tearing through the streets of a quaint European town as they put the racing stripes on a vintage Ferrari while Mom calls warnings from the kitchen?

Well, who knows?

Anyway, I just looked online and for $36.60 you can get a model kit of a World War II Sherman tank.

Do fifth-graders today have that kind of money? Do they know what a Sherman tank is? I hope they do. You can’t beat the thrills.

As for me, I’ll luxuriate in reminiscence about the 1955 Chrysler convertible I put together once. Ah, if only it had been real, along with my Stutz.

The only thing that would have made the experience better would have been if Prince Rainier of Monaco had called and asked me to let himself and Grace Kelly use my Chrysler in their wedding procession.

“Sure, but only if I can do the driving, your highness.”

***

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected]