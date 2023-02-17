🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County and Beyond …Got Talent Show Finalists

The Northeastern PennsylvaniaMusic Teachers Association, NEPMTA, has announced the 25 finalists who will perform at the Luzerne County and Beyond … Got Talent Show for cash prizes chosen by audience votes and a judges’ choice prize.

The event is planned for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at the F. M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre.

Andrea Bogusko serves as chairperson for the event with committee members Chris Bohinski, Nina Cinti, Gwyn Cruz, Judith Fedor, Vince Fedor, Harvey Feldman, Kevin Hickman, Lynn Hurst, Christine Leandri, Lorenzo Medico, Kerry Miscavage, Eddie Day Pashinski, also Master of Ceremonies, Anita Sirak, and Chelsea Strub.

Tickets are on now at the Kirby Box Office, Ticketmaster, and Bogusko Music Co. They are priced at $20, general admission; $15 for seniors and students and two free tickets to military personnel and veterans.

Any proceeds realized will be applied to the NEPMTA Scholarship Fund, to be presented to high school students who intend to major or minor in music, theater, dance, and the arts.

The finalists include dancers Colton Kopiak, Connor Ferik, Luke Davenport, Avemaria Lesh, Kaliyah McDonald, Reagan Kreidler, Colbie Orloski, Mason Rinehimer Kyler Kopiak, Zoe Evans, Gianna Cooney, Lexi Berecin, Kelly Grevera, Andrew Lisman, Anthony Troell, Jameson Harris, Ashleyn Catina, Suditi Dhanecha, Gianna Cooney, Lexi Berecin, Taylor Berrini and Emma Long, and Pas de Deux Dancers Robert Zaloga and Rachel Stopper,

Also, singers Jolie Cook, Apple Passetti and Taylor Woodeshick;singer/guitarists Mary Scheib, Jake Thomas and Jimmy Stranger, and singing duos Morrill Reed with Dorothy Reed and Crystal Szewczyk with Cierra Cellerari.

Also, pianists Eric Gee, Ciana Cruz, Max Snyder, and Tatiana Schlifka; trumpeter William Fehringer, and singer/pianist Annalie Werner.

For further info on the talent show, call Andrea Bogusko at 570-881-2118 or email [email protected]/.