Musical opens Feb. 23 at Wilkes University

Jahel Duran-Diaz appears as Oscar and Raven Whitefawn appears as Charity ini the musical ‘Sweet Charity,’ which opens at Wilkes University on Feb. 23.

Attention, everyone. The orchestra pit in Wilkes University’s theater is about to turn into a lake.

Or at least, that’s how it will seem when you meet Charity Hope Valentine, the title character in the musical “Sweet Charity,” set for Feb. 23-26.

Charity’s boyfriend will push her into the “lake” — and you’ll soon realize the lovable dance hall hostess doesn’t get the respect she deserves.

“Bad things happen to good people,” cast member Kaiden Harris said before a recent rehearsal. “That really applies to Charity. She has some of the worst luck.”

Harris plays Herman, owner of the hall where several young women earn a living in 1960s New York City by dancing with lonely men.

“It’s basically 10 cents a dance,” said Raven Whitefawn, who plays Charity.

Written by Neil Simon, the show opened on Broadway in 1966 and captured nine Tony Award nominations. It features the choreography of Bob Fosse, and for several cast members, the dancing is the best part.

“It’s fun and very quirky, a mosaic of different styles,” Olivia Schanbacher said. “It’s not like ‘Chicago’ (also choreographed by Fosse and recently staged at Wilkes) where it was one specific genre. This has flamenco and jazz and whatever you would call ‘Rhythm of Life.’”

“Rhythm of Life” is a musical number tied to Charity’s introduction — through a young man named Oscar — to a “church” that is actually a drug cult.

That may sound seedy, but Charity remains relentlessly optimistic through every adventure, even when she misses out on the opportunity for a romance with a movie star named Vittorio.

Vittorio provides a lot of the humor in the show, several cast members said, pointing at Jack Flynn, who has that part.

“He presents larger than life,” Flynn said. “He’s got lots of adoring fans.”

By the time the show is over, no doubt Charity also will have adoring fans.

“She’s trying to find her way, searching for her path,” director Jon Liebetrau said. “Many of us can identify with that.”

Show times are 8 p.m. Feb. 23, 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 26, at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 570-408-4540. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for students/senior citizens and free with ID for Wilkes students, faculty and staff.

Parking, including handicapped-accessible options, will be available behind the Henry Student Center located at 84 W. South St., Wilkes-Barre.