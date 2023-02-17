🔊 Listen to this

GAR spelling bee champion Leonardo Sanchez, center, is flanked by runners up Kristina Vidzicki and Lyannette Dominguez Hipolito.

GAR Memorial Middle School recently held its second annual Scripps National Spelling BeeQualifying Competition.

The school had 34competitors who were the winners of their classroom level contests.

The competition ran through eight rounds before declaring eighth grade student Leonardo Sanchez from Mr. R. Wrobleski’s reading class as the champion. Leo will advance to the regionalspelling bee, set for 2 p.m. March 12 at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Plains Township.

Runners up are Kristina Vidzicki, Grade 6, from Mrs. Sivick’s reading class and Lyannette Dominguez Hipolito, Grade 6, from Mrs. Witczak’s reading class.