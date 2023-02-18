‘Hysterical’ comedy opens Feb. 24

Chris Laundry, David Giordano, Kelly Krieger and Jimmy Williams strike a pose as they prepare for ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.’

In his younger days Michael Gallagher accompanied several friends to Broadway to see the famous Phil Silvers play the lead in “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”

“We laughed so hard we rocked our row of seats back and forth, and loosened it from its concrete base,” the local thespian said, smiling at the memory.

“It’s probably the funniest musical comedy ever,” said Gallagher, who will appear as Erronius when Music Box Dinner Playhouse in Swoyersville reprises the show, Feb. 24 through March 12.

Of course the folks at Music Box would rather you didn’t wreck their furniture. But, don’t worry, the seats here are not bolted to the floor and you’re encouraged to laugh as hard as you’d like.

“Oh, it’s ridiculous,” said Alicia Alaimo of Wilkes-Barre, who plays Philia, a young and inexperienced courtesan.

“It’s hysterical,” said Tate Elliott of Bear Creek, who plays the lovesick Hero, pining for Philia and hoping his crafty slave Pseudolous can, against all odds, arrange a marriage.

“It’s so silly and nonsensical, just shut off your brain; you don’t have to think,” said Eyanna Gruver, who will appear as the courtesan Panacea.

Gruver also is in charge of the costuming, which means she had to arrange, three flowing gowns, three curly wigs and three wreaths of laurel leaves for the scene in which three “Philias,” only one of them the real Philia, run around like crazy.

It was a little like trying to find outfits to flatter three bridesmaids, she admitted, only maybe a little more challenging because, as she pointed out, “One just happens to be a man.”

“We’re working on speed and mayhem” for that scene, said director Dane Bower, who also designed and built the set.

Music Box has staged “Forum” several times during its 41-year history, Gallagher said, noting it was part of the first season.

“It starts out funny and it just keeps building,” he promised.

“Forum,” which won a 1961 Tony Award for best musical, owes its music and lyrics to Stephen Sondheim. Its best known number is “Comedy Tonight.”

Performances will be Feb. 24 through March 12 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with Friday and Saturday shows at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3. A full buffet is served 90 minutes before curtain and a full cash bar is available.

Reservations are available for dinner and show, and show only. Call 570-283-2195 or email [email protected]/.

