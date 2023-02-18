🔊 Listen to this

A continuation of last week’s column, on what goes into raising a well-rounded child, concerns the issue of body awareness. A parent of a young adult wants to know how to get them to take better care of themselves.

“How can I convince my son to take his health seriously? Even though he has seen several older family members suffer debilitating diseases like cancer and stroke, he is unwilling to look at his lifestyle choices and get real.”

G: You may have lost a more ideal window of opportunity to help your son form the best foundation for respecting one’s gift of life, but that doesn’t mean building a new foundation is not possible.

Let’s begin with you.

Our responsibility as parents, from my spiritual playbook, is to embody to the highest degree our understanding of the elements of a life of peacemaking. Over time and experience, our own wisdom accumulation will be evident to our children, as well as to others who are not even biologically related to us.

I see it almost as if each of us are wearing a neon sign that says “I am still struggling to get life right.” Some people have signs that show enormous struggle, whether stretching across bulging middle sections or by a sunken affect across their faces. Other people have pulsing neon lights emitting joy from wide smiles, bright eyes and an infectious laugh.

I see each person I encounter, whether in person or through the media, conveying through their body, communication and actions that they have either found an effective way to strength, virility or, for example, personal peace, or they are still deeply conflicted by their own ignorance, trauma/pain, delusions or other impediments to wisdom.

When a parent fails to reflect a life that is based on a respect for the gift of their own life, and fail to practice self-love on a consistent basis, they inevitably will imprint a child with false notions of how to be well, happy and productive. They will also slow down their child’s understanding of what it takes to be a peacemaker and why pursuing this is a worthwhile, lifelong endeavor.

What I mean by that is you need to look at your own actions first, and make sure they are in alignment with creating your own peace. For without your own peace, you will be less likely to influence your son at a stage that can prevent serious damage to him. It may even derail any of your efforts to help him break out of the self-sabotaging habits that concern you.

If you are not exemplifying control over your own impulses, whether they be to binge, or going to the other extreme, by over exercising or being fixated on the latest “health” craze, you likely will not be taken seriously.

Now, if you are an example of maintaining a routine of appropriate sleep, balanced exercise and nutrition, well great. Then it may come down to practicing the art of accepting that your son is, at this point, going to be one of those who are choosing to learn the hard way. Their maturity may end up coming through their personal suffering, and/or the pain they inflict on others.

One of the challenging things for parents is to accept that their children are eventually going to go their own way, watching them take paths that are rife with landmines. You were once that child to your own parents or whomever was responsible for your upbringing.

My highest guidance for your own peace of mind is to look at your son as though he is temporarily going through a protracted maturity phase that will eventually bring him to a greater self-awareness. Until then, hold your p’s and q’s. Your stage of parenting means to embody more than that or any expression of good manners and etiquette.

This will require that you regard your son as his own person, with his own trajectory for learning how to be well-rounded. Some come to this sooner, some come later. In my parenting playbook it is not for us to judge one another for their deficits of understanding or self-delusions, rather it is our role to extend compassion, to our children as well as to everyone else. Why? There are those, my wise father taught me, who just don’t yet know what we have come to learn. They are deserving of our compassion, as well as our guidance when they seek our help. They do not benefit from our critical/harsh condemnation or anger.

One side note about body awareness that is relevant to raising a well-rounded child… Recently I heard a famous person on a podcast deride ballet in the strongest of terms. He said he would never, with big emphasis on never, allow his young daughter to do ballet.

This was because that form of dance values an extreme leanness, and holds that body type to such an ideal it can create serious mental and physical debilitation.

What this parent was displaying was his ignorance. I do not use that term as one of derision, but rather to convey what it actually means, which is lack of knowledge or information.

Ballet, like other endeavors begun at a young age, can help form a foundation for well-roundedness and success in life. My daughter began ballet training at the age of 2½. With the allure of a darling pink tutu, pink ballet shoes and tights, she had the opportunity a couple of times a week to cavort with other toddlers. She will be the first to tell you that ballet instruction was not only one of the best things I gave her, it was more than a delightful passion; It helped her on her way to becoming a physician.

Through the discipline and focus that is required of this art, her brain and body developed even more fully. She learned many things all at once: to count; to hear musical notes with a heightened ear; body and spatial awareness through controlled movements; even some foreign language through the terms that were an integral part of the practice, such as plie and pas de deux.

She also learned the need to cooperate through the joy of being on a team, who practiced complex routines to later perform onstage for the pleasure of others. By repetition of movement, the need to concentrate, and with the delight of hearing beautiful music, she strengthened her brain’s ability to remember. To become a doctor requires years of memorizing numbers, sequences, and patterns.

Yes, there are pitfalls to many types of creative arts, ballet not excluded. But to deny this joy of self-expression to children who take delight in dance – with its positive aspects for mental and physical development, and that builds confidence, grace and poise to last a lifetime – is a gross error in judgment.

