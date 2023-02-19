🔊 Listen to this

The mission of Heroes Hearthstone is found foremost in understanding the origin of its name. When two local veterans Eric Pimm and Richard Blaine were sitting around a campfire laying the groundwork for their organization, they ran into one problem. What to call it? The message they were trying to convey through a name could not have been more appropriate than Heroes Hearthstone.

A hearthstone, foundationally speaking, is the strongest point in a home. It is where families gather, and friends visit. It is where stories are shared, and adventures unfold. It’s a place to find refuge, warmth, and encouragement. It is also the one thing left standing when tragedy strikes. It’s what remains when a home is reduced to ashes. Poetically, the hearthstone is also the place where rebuilding begins.

There is an epidemic of Post-Traumatic Stress and suicide that plagues our nation’s veterans and first responders. The act of protecting and serving others often causes our heroes to experience life through the lens of trauma, and many find themselves in a position where starting over is necessary. A change of perspective is needed. But how? There’s one word synonymous with all veterans, regardless of branch, along with all first responders – training. In order to survive on their respective battlefields, the soldier or responder follows the creed, “The more you sweat in times of peace, the less you bleed in times of war.” Training is what gives firemen the ability to discern how best to approach a structure fire, our police and EMS workers the ability to make millisecond, lifesaving decisions and is what has enabled our veterans to persevere against all odds and uphold the cause of freedom. Training is what keeps all who serve safe and successful in the line of duty, and training is what Heroes Hearthstone uses to enable our men and women in uniform to cultivate happy, healthy, purpose-filled lives in the aftermath.

This veteran service and first responder organization is a component fund of The Luzerne Foundation and this week’s Community Champion, but also a Hearthstone at which our nation’s heroes gather.

If you’ve experienced growth through struggle or still find yourself on the journey to find peace, Heroes Hearthstone encourages you to reach out and become a part of a growing family with a shared purpose. Together we will uphold the oath that no one gets left behind. And together we will say, “Welcome home.”

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.