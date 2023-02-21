Adapted play to open Feb. 23

How much difference can 100 years make? Plenty.

So when Italian dramatist Luigi Pirandello wrote “Six Characters in Search of An Author” in 1921, he inserted a male director into the play, and allowed the character of The Father to tell the story his way — that dad made one mistake and very much regrets it.

“There’s so much misogyny in the original, and mine is very much a feminist storytelling,” contemporary playwright and theatre prof David Miller said, referring to the way he reworked the original play for the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble and Bloomsburg University to co-produce.

That modern show debuts Feb. 23 at the Alvina Krause Theatre in downtown Bloomsburg with, courtesy of Miller’s changes, a female director and the opportunity for the character of The Stepdaughter to tell her story — that dad started grooming her during her youth in order to take sexual advantage of her.

“This is for mature audiences,” Miller said in a telephone interview. “It’s definitely not for kids.”

“But folks who love theater will really be engaged with some of the questions this show asks,” Miller continued. “Like where is the line between reality and illusion, and the theatricality of it, even the fact that you get to see a ‘rehearsal’ and see some of the choices the (acting) company is grappling with. There’s a lot of food for thought in that.”

The premise of the play is intriguing, Miller said, “that a playwright thought up a set of characters but never developed them into a play.” The Father and The Stepdaughter are the most developed characters, with The Son, The Boy and The Girl considerably less fleshed out.

As far as the last two, and youngest, characters are concerned, Miller said, “The Mother actually talks about them being the reminders of her grief and regret; they physically cling to her throughout the play until they meet their tragic end.”

While BTE is celebrating its 45th season, the company wanted to have a co-production with Bloomsburg University, Miller said. “It’s really special to see students and professionals working together, good for our community to see and experience.”

Performances run Feb. 23 through March 16 with shows at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the box office, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, or by calling 570-784-8181 or online at bte.org/.

Special ‘Pay What You Decide’ performances will be held Feb. 23-Feb. 25. Reserve your seat for free and choose your own price after the show. School matinees also are available on Feb. 28 and March 1. To book a matinee, call BTE’s School Programs Director Paula Henry at 570-458-4075 or email [email protected]