Julia Snyder delivers a monologue for her talent performance. The Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Pageant is set for April 1.

The Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Program will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Pennsylvania Theater of Performing Arts (PTPA) in Hazleton. The program is open to all Pennsylvania residents, ages 5 to 25.

There are four competitive divisions: Miss (18-25), Teen (13-18), Pre-Teen (9-12) and Princess (5-8). Deadline to enter is March 20.

Multiple titles will be awarded, including prizes and scholarships. Phases of competition include private interview, fitness and wellness, talent and evening gown. Contestants will be asked an on stage question about their volunteering (community service) that is not scored.

Winners from the Wilkes-Barre area have included WBRE News reporter Madonna Mantione, Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer 2022 Caroline Jones, daughter of Wyoming Valley United Way CEO Bill Jones; Rebecca Zaneski, Hannah Fox and Katie Fitzgerald.

Barriers from COVID-19 restrictions prevented the annual event from taking place last year, but organizers are looking forward to making this competition better than ever.

The Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Organization (MGHSO) is designed to help participants gain confidence, grow personally, improve interview and public speaking skills, develop a resume, share their talent while supporting the performing arts, gain scholarship opportunities and excel in service.

Winners of the Miss & Teen divisions will have the opportunity to proceed to the Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer competition this upcoming fall.

The Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Organization also offers Princess and Pre-Teen divisions for individuals interested in improving their communication skills on and off stage, building their resume and volunteer opportunities to earn the Presidential Service Awards.

Although there is no state competition for these divisions, the winners of our local program will receiving mentoring and be included in local and statewide opportunities.

A Preparation Workshop will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Hazle Township Commons Building. Attendees will be given advice on paperwork, what to expect on stage and have a Question & Answer session. The workshop is optional to attend. Please send an email to [email protected] if you plan to attend.

The Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Organization is partnered with Miss Volunteer America, a nationwide, service-oriented scholarship program based in Tennessee that seeks to empower young women across the country through educational scholarships and other opportunities.

Miss Volunteer America was founded by Allison DeMarcus, wife of Jay DeMarcus from country music supergroup Rascal Flatts, who has worked as a television personality on Country Music Television, The Chew, NASHVILLE, Good Morning America, Christy Knows Best and DeMarcus Family Rules.

The Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Organization is led by Dr. Sherri Homanko, Samantha Fenicchia, Dr. Danielle Minzola, Jeannine Lesante, Matt Straub and Shawn Yearick. The organization hosts the Hazle Township Fall Festival & Trail of Treats annually in Hazle Township Community Park.

For more information on how to compete or become involved, visit MissGreaterHazleton.com.