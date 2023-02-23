TL taste testers seem to be ‘OK with okra’

“Gumbo?” Mark said Tuesday morning. “I don’t know why you want to make gumbo.”

“It’s Mardi Gras,” I reminded him, “so I want to make something that will make people feel like they’re in New Orleans.”

“It’s also Heart Month,” I continued. “So I’m going to ‘healthy it up’ by making it vegetarian.”

As my husband shuffled out of the kitchen, I thought I caught a glimpse of him shaking his head.

But I didn’t let that bother me. I just kept on chopping onions and celery and peppers — the “holy trinity” of Louisiana style cooking.

I also cut up cauliflower and mushrooms — which food blogger Ali from the Gimme Some Oven web site uses in her vegetarian gumbo in place of the andouille sausage, chicken and shrimp she puts in her traditional version.

I also cut up garlic and okra (both came from Wegmans) opened a can of diced tomatoes and made my own little not-overly-spicy mix of ground thyme, smoked paprika and cumin with the tiniest hint of cayenne to use in place of “Creole or Cajun seasoning.”

Basically, I had everything ready so I could add it quickly to the roux I made from butter and flour.

Later that day I took a big batch to the newsroom taste testers, where I served it with brown rice and optional Louisiana Hot Sauce, so they could increase the heat if they wanted to.

“It’s a nice mix of vegetables, with good flavor,” reporter and taste tester Jen Learn-Andes said.

“I like anything with rice in it,” reporter Margaret Roarty said. “And I liked it with the hot sauce.”

“I love all the veggies,” page designer Ashley Bringmann said. “They were cooked really well.”

“I really liked it,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said. “And the hot sauce kicked it up another notch.”

“I think it was good, and the hot sauce added a good New Orleans kind of flavor,” columnist Bill O’Boyle said. “But I had to avoid that jalapeno.”

“It wasn’t a jalapeno,” I said. “That was okra — a vegetable a lot of people don’t like.”

“I’m OK with okra,” news editor Roger DuPuis said, declaring the overall dish “delightfully creamy, a very satisfying mix of flavors and textures; every vegetable came through.”

Mark and my mom also tried the vegetarian gumbo and enjoyed the flavors. But for one of Tuesday’s taste testers, this dish was definitely missing something.

“I’ve never had it (gumbo) without meat,” reporter Kevin Carroll said, noting that his uncle had made a traditional gumbo two days earlier.

“This is good enough,” Kevin said of the vegetarian version. “But I’m kind of missing the meat.”

Fair enough. But with Lent getting under way, some of our readers may well be looking for a meatless dish. And if anybody wants to avoid dairy as well as meat, they can make a roux with oil in place of butter.

Here is the recipe for Vegetarian Gumbo, from gimmesomeoven.com/. The food blogger recommends prepping all the ingredients before you begin to cook the roux.

VEGETARIAN GUMBO

1/2 cup butter (or oil)

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 medium red bell peppers, cored and diced

2 celery stalks, diced

1 small white onion, peeled and diced

1 cup fresh or frozen chopped okra

5 cloves garlic, minced

3 cups vegetable stock

1 small head of cauliflower, cored and chopped into florets

1 pound baby bella or button mushrooms, diced

1 (14 ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes

2 teaspoons Creole or Cajun seasoning

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon cayenne, or more/less to taste

1 bay leaf

fine sea salt and freshly-cracked black pepper, to taste

optional topping: thinly-sliced green onions

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat butter in a large heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat until melted. Whisk in flour until combined. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, for about 20 minutes, or until the roux mixture reaches a dark amber-brown color. Keep a very close eye on the roux at all times, turning the heat down if it seems to be cooking too quickly or starts to faintly smell burnt.

Once the roux is ready, immediately stir in the bell peppers, celery, onion, okra and garlic until combined. Continue to cook, stirring every 10-15 seconds, until the vegetables have softened, about 5 minutes.

Stir in the vegetable stock gradually until the broth is smooth. Then add in the cauliflower, mushrooms, tomatoes, seasoning, thyme, cayenne and bay leaf. Stir until combined, and continue cooking until the soup reaches a simmer.

Reduce heat to medium-low and let the gumbo continue to simmer for 5-10 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender. (Remove bay leaf.) Taste, and season with extra salt, pepper and/or cayenne if needed.

Serve warm over rice, garnished with lots of green onions. Or transfer to a sealed container and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.