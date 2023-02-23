Series will continue through April 1

English Country Dancing instructor Jim Jenkins and his wife, Karen, strike a pose. Jim Jenkins will teach English Country Dancing on Saturay afternoon at Abide coffeehouse in Wilkes-Barre, starting Feb. 25.

Jim Jenkins, wearing the kilt, at right, offers instruction during an English Country Dancing lesson at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Bloomsburg.

“There are some really complicated dances out there,” dance instructor Jim Jenkins said, chuckling as he added. “We won’t be doing them.”

No, Jenkins plans to begin a series of English Country Dance lessons at the Abide Coffeehouse, 23 W. Market St. in downtown Wilkes-Barre, on Saturday afternoon with simple but elegant steps — the kind of dancing Elizabeth Bennet might have enjoyed with Mr. Darcy.

“If you’ve seen a movie based on Jane Austen novels, this is the dance form” the characters would have been using in a party scene, Jenkins said.

But English Country Dancing — an ancestor of the faster-paced contra dancing and square dancing — goes back further in history than Jane Austen’s time.

“The first English Country Dances were published in the mid-1600s,” Jenkins said, “and the dance form goes back well before that. That’s just the documentation.”

From 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Abide coffeehouse, Jenkins plans to offer a free introduction to all comers. And don’t worry; while he might show up in the kilt he wears for Scottish Country Dancing, you can wear anything that lets you move freely.

“Just wear comfortable clothes and comfortable shoes,” Jenkins said. “You don’t need special shoes.”

You also don’t have to bring a partner.

“It’s gender neutral; you dance with whoever is across the set,” the instructor said. “Two women, two guys, it doesn’t matter.”

“It’s easy to learn. We’ll start simple and build on it,”Jenkins said, adding he plans to start with an old-time dance called “Hole in the Wall.”

“We’ll introduce some basic patterns, and the concept of partner and neighbor and diagonals,” he said.

If you enjoy the English Country Dancing, Jenkins said, you’re invited to take part in a dance series for the following five weeks, from 4 to 6 p.m. each Saturday through April 1. He expects to charge $30 per person for the series.

Jenkins, who has also taught English country dancing at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Bloomsburg, where he is a deacon, estimates the youngest people who might enjoy country dancing would be “8 or 9, as long as they have the attention span.”

As for participants in the older age ranges, he said, “As long as you can walk at a reasonable pace, you can do this type of dancing.”

For people who might remember the monthly Wyoming Valley Contra Dances that the Chicory House used to sponsor, please note English Country Dancing is a bit different. It tends to be danced at a slower pace, with more space between the dancers’ bodies.

