🔊 Listen to this

Genealogists – if you’re into DNA study, RootsTech would like a word with you.

Actually, RootsTech has a lot of words for you, whole sessions on deepening your knowledge of this vital area of study for family history. It’s all coming up – for free – starting March 3.

More and more genealogists these days are incorporating DNA testing and analysis of results into their locating of relatives and ancestors and their tracing of family history. By itself, as I keep saying, DNA testing does not give you the whole story of your ancestors. You still have to do the grunt work.

But DNA results can open up good avenues for your research and advance your efforts to confirm your findings. It’s also very good for helping you locate relatives you would otherwise never meet, genealogists have discovered.

RootsTech, of course, is the annual FamilySearch event, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, covering a wide variety of genealogical fields. While there is a charge for attending the three-day event in person, the online version is free and can be accessed readily from your home computer.

Let’s take a look at one major genealogical area: the increasingly popular testing and analysis of DNA to find family origins and locate relatives. To get a line on the DNA presentations RootsTech has for us this year, as well as the schedule, search RootsTech 2023 Virtual.

Just remember that if you are accessing RootsTech from here in Northeastern Pennsylvania, the times listed are Mountain Standard Time, which is two hours behind EST. When it’s 4 p.m. there, it’s 6 p.m. here.

Wondering about the value of DNA testing in your research? One presentation that popped up to me (since I’m a fan of DNA testing) is “Examining Success in DNA,” which promises examples of the successful use of DNA testing.

If you’re mystified by all the sub-topics DNA entails (no less than the technical-sounding language), there will be demonstrations of Family Tree DNA products of all kinds.

All in all, there’s way too much to go into here, with presentations going far beyond DNA testing. Remember that you can also gain access to presentations from prior RootsTech events. Take some time and look around over the next few days.

As in all hobbies and avocations, continuing education enables you to do a better job. Here’s a great way to improve your knowledge and skills in your favorite pastime.

Congratulations: Kudos to Jim McAndrew, of the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society, for his yeoman work in beefing up the society’s collection of regional high school and college yearbooks.

While the contents of the yearbooks can be accessed only by members and only on-site, a mere look at the size of the collection (viewable on the group’s website) is eye-opening. There are many hundreds of the old yearbooks, lots of them from high schools that no longer exist.

Yearbooks can help genealogists with information and photos of relatives they are researching.

Membership information is available on the website, searchable by the group’s name. The research library is in Annex II of the Kirby Health Center, North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre.

More Congratulations: King’s College has received a $40,000 grant from the NetVUE organization of colleges and universities to document the way its core mission since founding in the 1940s is being realized today.

That history could be valuable information for the many area families whose members – sometimes over several generations – have attended the downtown Wilkes-Barre school.

***

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected]