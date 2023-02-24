Event returns after four-year absence

The Holy Name Society of St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Kingston will hold a Nite at the Races on Saturday, Feb. 25 in Conlon Hall, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. Doors open at 6 p.m. and post time is 7 p.m.

There will be 12 races plug additional games and prizes.

Refreshments include sausage and peppers, burgers, hot dogs and broccoli with shells. Drinks and desserts will be served throughout the evening.

Horses are available at the door for $10. Admission is free.

This is an adults-only event. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Committee members include Walter Poplawski, chairman of Nite at the Races; Tom Havrilak, co-chairman, with Edward Raver, Thomas A. O’Connor, Michael Stretanski, Michael Hungarter, Robert Wasilewski, Robert Shivy, Louis Mondy, Michael Mondy and Steve Ellis.

Also, Phil Boyle, Mike Berish, Thomas Thackara, Jay Crossin, Michael Doyal, Joe Eustinie and Jonathan Eustine.

Also, Jack Lenahan, George Bokrosh, AJ. Barney, Patrick Castellani, Al Pellegrini, Thomas McDonnell, Walt Grodzki, Sean Clark, Bob Tuttle and Don Engle.

Also, Thomas Hamill, Dave Carey, Carl Kachmar, Jared Urbanski, John Schwartz, Paul Keating and Tom Tomsak.

Also, Nick Mirigliani, Joe Lada, Joe Lyons, Monsignor David Tressler, pastor; the Rev. Shawn M. Simchock, assistant pastor and Deacon Gerard P. Pennot.