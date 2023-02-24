Tickets go on sale next week for Oct. 6 show

🔊 Listen to this

Internationally touring comedian, nurse, and viral video star Nurse Blake will come to the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 6, as part of his 100-city Shock Advised Comedy Tour.

Hailed as a “genuine phenomenon” by The New York Times, Blake Lynch, also known as NurseBlake, worked in trauma centers around the country before his career in comedy.

As a way to cope with stress with his nursing job, Lynch began posting original comedy videos aimed at his profession. His lighthearted videos connected with nurses, nursing students, and healthcare workers around the world gaining Nurse Blake 3.5 million followers on social media and more than 300 million views.

But it’s not only nursing professionals who delight in Nurse Blake’s comedy, it is for everyone. Fans worldwide know Nurse Blake from his viral videos and sold-out tours featuring live skits, videos, and interactive stories drawn from his real-life, and this year he will be bringing a new hour and promises next level fun on his Shock Advised Comedy Tour.

“I’m so excited to hit the road again this year and meet my amazing community IRL,” said Nurse Blake. “The 2022 PTO tour was my biggest tour to date and I know this year will be even better. The room will be so electric, shock is advised!”

To purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public, register for the artist presale at nurseblake.com. Artist presale starts Wednesday, March 1 at 9 a.m. PST.

Tickets for Nurse Blake’s Shock Advised Comedy Tour are on sale to the public Friday, March 3 at noon local time and are available at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office, by phone at 570-826-1100 or online at kirbycenter.org.

Nurse Blake is the creator of NurseCon at Sea, one of the largest and most popular nursing conferences, and the NurseCon App which provides the free continuing nursing education courses. Nurse Blake is also the author of the best-selling children’s book “I Want To Be A Nurse When I Grow Up” available online and at bookstores everywhere.