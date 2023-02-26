Celebration dedicated to memory of Bud Holmgren

Bud Holmgren staffs the hat table during the 2020 St. Nicholas Parish German Nite in the St. Nicholas - St. Mary School gymnasium. The 2023 German Nite was dedicated to Holmgren, who has since passed away.

Dancers swirl across the floor of the St. Nicholas Church hall during German Nite recently.

About 330 guests attended St. Nicholas Church’s 2023 German Nite held recently at the church hall in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — For the first time since the pandemic, the spirit of “Gemütlichkeit” rang out across the St. Nicholas – St. Mary School gymnasium last week.

Translated as “friendliness,” there was plenty in the air as an estimated 330 people turned out for traditional German food, beer and music at the 56th Annual German Nite, celebrating the roots of those who founded the parish in the 19th century.

Last held in 2020 on the eve of the COVID-19 shutdown, German Nite came back to life with gusto on Feb. 18.

This year’s event was dedicated to the memory of Bud Holmgren, a Holy Name Society member who helped organize the event for years and had passed away since the last event was held in 2020.

“This was my father’s favorite night of the year, German Nite,” daughter Holly Nealon told the audience.

“He would be so glad to see that we filled the gym again after two years,” Nealon added before leading the crowd in a toast of “prost,” which is German for “cheers.”

There was good cheer in abundance at the pre-Lenten celebration, especially after everyone had stuffed themselves with a traditional German buffet dinner and the George Tarasek Orchestra, a.k.a. “Schnitzel,” began to play.

At one point long-time parishioner Carl Frank led the Boomba Parade, featuring the percussion instrument of the same name.

It is “a musical contraption consisting of a five-foot pole on a spring base, with tambourine, cowbell, wooden block and Swiss bells attached,” Frank explained, and is “played by bouncing it, shaking it and using a drumstick.”

Then, of course, there also was the “Schnitzelbank” song.

What, you don’t know it? Ach du lieber! Well, let us explain.

First of all, a Schnitzelbank is a traditional woodcarving bench.

The call-and-response song is kind of like “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” in which multiple repetitive verses comically introduce different things found around a farm, such as a wagon wheel, a pile of manure and a fat sow, and the delightfully named “Schnickel Fritz,” or naughty boy.

For most in the audience, it’s a delightful piece of nostalgia. For John F. Györy, the “Schnitzelbank” song is something more.

A German teacher and professor for 52 years, Györy said he uses the song as a teaching tool with his students. He loves it so much that he wore his “Schnitzelbank” T-shirt, complete with lyrics, to the event.

Originally from Allentown, Györy came to the Wyoming Valley in 1971 to take a teaching job at GAR High School, where he worked for 35 years. He also has spent 17 years teaching German at King’s College and Wilkes University.

At his table for German Nite were several of his former GAR students.

“I’m so happy to hear they can still pronounce all of the words,” Györy said.