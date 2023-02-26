🔊 Listen to this

It’s the start of the Lenten Season in the Catholic Church and, like every year, I’ve contemplated what to give up. I like the idea of fasting from something at Lent each year, although some years I’ve been more successful at the feat than others.

To kick off the season, I attended Mass at St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre last week for Ash Wednesday. Since I had a long workday and no other time to attend, I picked the 7 p.m. service celebrated by Rev. Fidel Ticona. Even though it was the Spanish-speaking Mass, and I am not fluent in the language, I still knew the parts of the service and could follow along with the celebration.

During his homily, Rev. Ticona spoke about forgoing criticism and jealousy of others, so that we all can live in peace. That really resonated with me because, at times, we all look at others and are envious of what they have, what they’ve achieved or what they’re doing.

While I’ll focus on that this season, I also plan to give up something tangible. You may remember I participated in Dry January, a month of no alcohol. People across the country did it as evidenced by social media and content I read throughout the month. It’s not about breaking up with the fuzzy libations, but taking a break and breather, or redefining the relationship. There’s no rule that says it can’t continue, so for Lent I’ve opted to cut out the alcohol, too.

After Dry January, I didn’t have much desire to imbibe again, even at dinner or social events. I’ve become accustomed and taken a liking to Heineken 00 (tastes just like beer, but non- alcoholic) and club soda with bitters. As we were getting closer to Lent, I decided to continue the abstinence. Frankly, I’ve never given up something so substantial. The other night I reflected on my past Lenten sacrifices — television, coffee, Twitter are on that list — and realized they served a purpose at the time, but weren’t bettering me overall.

By giving up something that improves my daily life (think more energy and better sleep, to name a few) I feel much more accomplished. Who’s to say if my fasting will continue after Easter? While I don’t have the answer to that yet, I’m loving the current challenge, which aligns with my mission of healthy eating and living. To all those celebrating, have a fantastic 40 days of the Lenten season, and good luck on any and all resolutions.

