To finish our American Heart Month series, I want to spend some time on exercise … I mean writing about it, I’ll get on my own treadmill later, I promise.

Your heart is a truly remarkable muscle. Even when you’re resting, your heart pumps about five liters of blood through your body every minute. That’s two and a half of those two-liter soda bottles every 60 seconds! An Olympic athlete’s heart might pump as much as 10 liters every minute while competing.

Carrying blood with oxygen to every part of our bodies is hard and vital work, so we have to keep our heart muscle in shape. We do that by exercising, and the recommended amount to have a positive impact on your heart health is at least 30 minutes a day for five days a week.

You’ll want to move briskly enough to feel your heart rate increase. If you are beginning an exercise routine, walking for 30 minutes can have the desired effect. If you’re already an experienced fitness enthusiast, you likely already move vigorously enough to exercise your heart muscle, and you can increase the duration and intensity of your workouts to suit your fitness level.

The benefits of exercise are numerous. It helps us control our weight to reduce our risk factors for heart disease. Exercise can also lower our blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels if we’re also eating a heart-healthy diet. In turn, this helps us reduce our risks of heart attack and stroke.

One of the most rewarding benefits of exercise is it can help us reduce stress, which can be another risk factor for heart disease if it’s not managed. When we exercise with moderate intensity, our brains release endorphins, which ease our stress, improve our mood and even help us push through pain to keep exercising.

Tips to work exercise into busy days

Sometimes the hardest part of exercising is getting started. Many of us have stressful jobs and families to care for, so finding time to exercise can be a challenge.

You can try getting up earlier in the morning to make time for a 30-minute workout. Start your process by just getting up earlier. After a few days, your body will acclimate to your new rising time, and you can begin to wake up and exercise. Once you establish this routine, you’ll find it’s a terrific way to start your day and has added benefits of improving your mood and giving you more energy to confront your agenda.

If you can’t carve out 30 minutes before or after work, think about moving more during your workday.

Park as far away from your office as you can and walk to the door. When changing floors, walk up and down the stairs instead of using the elevator.

If you have a group meeting on the books, invite your colleagues to walk with you so you can all exercise while you discuss business. Even if your team can’t join you, consider making your meeting mobile and participating via your phone and some earbuds.

If your organization has resources available, request a standing workstation to avoid sitting for prolonged periods.

All of these things can help you get started, and that’s the first step. Try to begin tomorrow by moving more than you did today. Your heart will love you for it.

By the way, chasing around with grandkids is a GREAT way to get exercise AND fill your hearts!

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]