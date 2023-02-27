🔊 Listen to this

The Slovak Heritage Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania recently met and finalized plans for the Slovak Stations of the Cross and Lenten Hymn Sing.

The traditional devotion will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 339 North Maple Ave., Kingston. The church is handicap accessible via elevator.

The service will begin with congregational singing of Lenten hymns. The words and translations will be provided.

The Stations of the Cross, led by members of the society, will follow. Booklets will be available for full participation in the service, which will conclude with benediction.

After the service, refreshments will be served, followed by fellowship.

The public is invited, free of charge. A free will offering will be accepted.

For further information, call Anna Hudock at 570-822-1926.