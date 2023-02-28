🔊 Listen to this

The Ethnic Committee of Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church will honor St. David, the Patron Saint of Wales, on Tuesday, March 7 with their annual Tea. Chairman of the Ethnic Committee is Heidi Ceklosky, Mountain Top.

Toastmaster for the evening will be Bette Lee Devers, chairman of the Eisteddfod Committee, with invocation and benediction by Peter Keller, chairman of the Deacon Board.

Entertainment will be provided by the local musical group Changing Habits and Carol Jones Wolosz will lead the audience in hymn singing accompanied by Glenn Ryman on the piano.

As is the custom, gifts will be presented to the oldest woman and man present. A Te Bach will follow with homemade breads, Welsh cookies, lemon curd, cheese, jam, coffee and tea. Breads, cookies and lemon curd also will be available for sale.

The public is invited. Tickets are available and information may be obtained from Jean Bonn, 570-678-3976.