A dish so tasty it would be difficult to say ‘no’

Mark and MT on their wedding day in 2001, little dreaming how many TL Test Kitchen dishes lay ahead.

My Valentine’s Day dinner for MT and her mom: Marry Me chicken, broccoli with a creamy avocado sauce (a future Test Kitchen article) and some braised red beets — preceded with a first course of Italian-style wedding soup. The chicken sauce is so good and plentiful it really should be served over some pasta or rice, but I figured that would be one dish too many.

The chicken browned first on the stove and then finished in the oven, a great use of the vintage skillet that came with our house when we bought it in 2003.

Occasionally, MT and I will amuse ourselves by re-enacting the scene from Cold Mountain where Ada says, “Isn’t there some religion where you just have to say ‘I marry you’ three times, and you’re man and wife?” One, or both of us will say “I marry you, I marry you, I marry you!”

I smile every time. Of course, we did it the official way, at the former St. Boniface Church in October 2001, and though it’s a cliche, I really do marvel at my great fortune she agreed to that.

Back then I had never heard of “Marry Me Chicken,” allegedly so-named because a potential partner will love it so much they will say “yes.” I can’t vouch for that, but it certainly is a lot less work than walking the Lehigh Gorge trail from the Tannery to Jim Thorpe and back over two days, which is what we were doing when I proposed on her 40th birthday (thus the 40-mile walk)

And while I have long agreed that Valentine’s Day has become mostly a commercialized holiday for profit, doing something special for her makes tremendous sense. You aren’t selling out if you really love them. Often MT opts for a home-cooked meal, which works well because we get to invite her mom over to join us (love you, Nanner).

This year, as noted in my Feb. 21 Test Kitchen, I started the dinner with Italian-style wedding soup. This recipe was the entree. It came up when I googled “Valentine’s Day dinner recipes,” and immediately caught my attention. I served it with broccoli salad with a creamy avocado dressing (another future test kitchen), and braised red beets.

We all loved the chicken. One caveat: It comes with a very good creamy sun-dried tomato sauce, so it is best served with some pasta or rice, but I opted against that because all the other items on the menu seemed like enough. When I make it again, I’ll definitely serve it with pasta, to absorb some of the sauce.

Dobru chut!

Marry Me Chicken (delish.com)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

¾ cup low-sodium chicken broth

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes

¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan

Freshly torn basil, for serving

Heat oven to 375°.

In a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Season chicken generously with salt and pepper and sear until golden, 5 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate and pour off half the fat from skillet.

Return skillet to medium heat and add garlic, thyme, and red pepper flakes. Cook until fragrant, 1 minute, then stir in broth, heavy cream, sun-dried tomatoes, and Parmesan and season with more salt. Bring to a simmer, then return chicken to skillet.

Transfer skillet to oven and bake until chicken is cooked through (and juices run clear when chicken is pierced with a knife), 10 to 12 minutes.

Garnish with basil and serve.

