I rode with Sir Galahad as he smote craven villains trying to overthrow King Arthur’s round table.

I flew with Blackhawk and his fellow aviators as they winged around the world to destroy international crime.

I sailed the high seas with Buster Crabbe as he fought to make the bounding main safe from piracy.

In other words, I thrilled to the best movie serials of the early 1950s at our neighborhood theater every Saturday afternoon.

Today, I wonder whatever happened to the serial, a truly great art form that seems to have vanished from our entertainment landscape.

For the first half of the 20th century, and more, the serial was a staple of neighborhood theaters’ Saturday afternoon matinee menu. I considered myself privileged to see so many of the great weekly epics.

But that was the 1950s. As I got older (and the serials vanished) I began to read that this movie format actually dated back to the early 20th century. There was also a so-called “golden age” of movie serials in the 1930s and 1940s, a bit before my time.

So it was that I began to feel cheated, kind of like a guy who finally made the Yankees roster only after Ruth and Gehrig had departed.

Basically, the serial was a format consisting of 12 to 16 episodes called “chapters,” each roughly 15 minutes long, telling a continuous story of suspense and action, with the hero being thrown into life-threatening jeopardy at the end of every installment but the very last one. The idea was to get you back in the theater next week to see how he’d miraculously escaped after the bad guys tossed him off a cliff or surrounded him with drawn six-shooters.

Well, I had my “Don Daredevil Rides Again” and “Radar Men from the Moon,” but I kept hearing tales of cowboy or science-fiction epics of the pre-war era or the later spy thrillers that assured us that we were just too smart for Axis infiltrators.

I was ready to gnash my teeth in anger when I learned that I’d been born too late to see “The Purple Monster Strikes” (1945), starring Dennis Moore or the first movie serial iteration of “The Lone Ranger” (1938), starring Robert Livingston and Chief Thundercloud. Likewise, I mourned the wartime espionage tale “G-Men vs. the Black Dragon” (1943).

But what really frosted me was reading about the glories of the 1930s sci-fi serials like “Buck Rogers” (1939) and “Flash Gordon Conquers the Universe” (1940), both starring the guy often called “the king of the serials” the great Olympic swimmer Buster Crabbe.

Crabbe wore his kingship well, making chapters for years after that. I saw him” in a re-run of 1947’s “The Sea Hound,” but dads and grand-dads could (if they’d wanted) have told me with a condescending smirk that they saw him in his great signature roles as an intrepid space-farer, battling Ming the Merciless and making the galaxy safe for kids like me.

There is, thank heaven, at least a partial remedy for serial lovers like myself. Our modern age offers scores of old serials via YouTube (free online) and video (buy online). You can also find online lists of movie serials year-by-year.

Maybe that’s not quite the same as being 12 and scrunching down in a packed movie house with popcorn and a box of Good and Plenty.

But, one advantage! You don’t have to wait a week to find out how your hero survived being tossed over the cliff.

