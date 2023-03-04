(It doesn’t really matter who invites whom)

🔊 Listen to this

Page through enough vintage yearbooks and you’ll likely find photos of past Sadie Hawkins Day Dances, like this one from the late 1940s.

Do you remember Sadie Hawkins Day Dances?

Even if you’re too young to have attended these annual events, you might page through your parents’ or grandparents’ high school yearbooks from the ‘40s or ’50s and see the photos.

Grinning boys would be dressed in overalls, or dungarees and plaid shirts, the better to look like Li’l Abner from the fictional mountain village of Dogpatch.

Smiling girls would be showing off the outfits they’d made, probably by hand, cutting a ragged edge onto a skirt and maybe sewing on a patch or two for good measure, the better to look like Daisy Mae, another character cartoonist Al Capp had created to live in Dogpatch,

Dressing like Li’l Abner or Daisy Mae is not required to attend the Sadie Hawkins Day Dance that the Mountain Top Historical Society will hold on March 25 at the Broadway Tavern, society vice president Steve McGinnis said.

“But you’re certainly welcome to, if you’d like,” he said.

After about 120 people showed up in October for the historical society’s sock hop fund-raiser, the group decided to try to repeat that success. “But we thought if we keep having sock hops people would get tired of them,” McGinnis said.

So they came up with the idea of a Sadie Hawkins Day Dance, which used to be a tradition in these parts, at several local high schools.

According to tradition, it was the one dance each year when the girls rather than the boys did the asking. That’s a moot point now, when women are just as likely as men to invite a date to a social event.

But it’s interesting to remember a point in history when that would have been a big deal.

The dances were named after Sadie Hawkins, a fictional character introduced in the Li’l Abner comic strip in 1937. Her father, Hekzebiah Hawkins of Dogpatch, was so upset that his daughter was still unmarried at age 35 that he organized a race in which all of the eligible bachelors of Dogpatch would try to outrun Sadie.

If Sadie caught one of them, her influential father said, the man would have to marry her.

The Mountain Top Historical Society’s Sadie Hawkins Dance will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday March 25 at the Broadway Tavern. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided; snacks may be purchased and a cash bar will be available.

Music will be provide by Country Rock D.J. Linda.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Ice House Pub, Buttons Oil, Country Kennels or by calling Eric 570-578-4943, Steve 570-474-6942 or Burt 570-417-9488.

“They’re starting to go fast,” McGinnis said.