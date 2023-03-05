🔊 Listen to this

“I am not satisfied with my current job and want out. The thing is I do not know what else to do. I am in a rut, I know it, but cannot get out. All I keep thinking about is there has to be more than what I am doing here every day.

“How do I make a change that won’t end up being more of the same?

“How do I convince myself that taking any other job is going to mean anything more to me than getting me through a day-to-day existence?”

G: Getting out of a repetitive thought stream is similar to escaping from a rip current. You cannot keep making the same fear-driven emotional thrashings and get anywhere good, or get there in good shape. Thus, motion is not always movement.

Somehow you have persuaded yourself that any change is just going to end up being more of the same miserable boredom, aka motion without being real movement. That belief has to stop before you can accept opportunities for what they actually are: ways to move your growth in a new direction.

Just like when caught in a rip current, you are going to have to first move your mind sideways if you really want to make any progress. (For those who do not know how to escape a rip current, one has to swim horizontal to the coastline, and not directly toward it, to break free from the spiral pull.)

This applies to so many aspects of life. Whether wanting to lose the excess weight, get in better shape, find a partner, learn a new skill, or achieve any important goal, one has to do the real work of getting one’s mind in order. That mental work entails asking ourselves a few questions, beginning with “How do I want to live?” and then coming to a decision.

At some point we all need to decide we want to learn from everything that we ever think, do, see, hear or feel if we are going to maximize life’s challenges. These tough times are actually a form of life’s gifts. How can that be? Within every type of stagnation, adversity, setback or seeming crisis there are moments of brilliant wisdom and ecstasy to be claimed.

It is up to us to seek that unity of mind, body and spirit so that we do not waste time in endless loops of misery.

Rather than thrash in desperation or self-pity about what you do not have, look at what is there right now that can show you these hidden gifts of wisdom. That starts where you are currently employed.

There is mystery and marvel in every day, but you have to develop the eyes to see, the ears to hear, a heart that will feel without paralyzing fear, and hands that will want to grasp and give.

All of that will require one to practice the art of living fully in the moment, and compiling those into a rich day that then flows gently, sometimes sideways, into the next and the next and the next.

For all you know and don’t yet realize, you have been working at a task that is a stepping stone to a greater fulfillment. Agreed, what that new fulfillment will become is yet to be discovered by you. But for you not to realize there is gain to be had in the simple repetition of gratitude for each day’s employment, is to deny yourself free, beautiful pearls of peace.

Without a paycheck your life would be far more difficult and exhausting. So, until you are able to step into the next job that may bring you a much deeper fulfillment, hold onto the gratitude of having today’s financial strength. It is what is holding the seams of your life from fully tearing down your dignity, and slowing down any future independence you covet.

My spiritual playbook has shown me that everything I have ever done, anywhere, has been put to use or will be put to use later, for either my own development or for the greater good of someone else. Therefore, nothing is for naught, including what you are doing right now that often leaves you aimless and despondent.

Consider this principle that has guided my own professional career and personal life: you are already on your way to a new level of self-discovery even though you cannot see it clearly right now. But you will.

It’s a tangential practice to what some Native Americans teach: Be thankful for blessings already on their way.

Believing you are going to change anything for the better starts with being better today at whatever you are doing. So, attack the job you are in as if you are a newbie. Look at the company you are with right now and have nothing but gratitude for what it is providing you today. Beyond just a means to a paycheck, you are meeting, or have the opportunity to meet, people who may become lifelong friends or even mentors.

Open your eyes to see what others may want to share with you or bring to you. Open your eyes to see what you may be withholding from anyone that you work with, denying them of what could be of some benefit. When you do this, your current job morphs from being a dead-end job into a two-way street that will get you further along your development.

For a solid week or two practice this gratitude, generosity and richer investment of yourself, and you will likely be in a better mindset to see what other areas of work interest you more than where you have been toiling.

That can happen since you will have less friction in your mind. After several days of this practice, you ought to be able to settle into a more relaxed flow of energy. You may see your enthusiasm for some other interest bubble up and invigorate or inspire you to take the next steps forward toward manifesting a change that means more than just more of the same “ole same ole” you.

