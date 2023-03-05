🔊 Listen to this

When I was little I used to phone my grandmother’s cousin, Mary Quinn, who lived in Derrycoosh, a locality in County Mayo, Ireland.

I still remember dialing her phone number beginning with 011-353 to hear her Irish brogue, much to my grandfather’s dismay (if I recall correctly, calls cost roughly $8 a minute internationally at the time).

I was about 8 and thought it was so cool to call Ireland. If my grandmother could call and talk to her cousin a few times a year, surely I could too, I decided. Turns out my grandfather didn’t love it when he got the phone bill. Bell Atlantic sure did, though.

Point being: I’ve always had a fascination with Ireland.

I’d ask 80-year-old Mary about the goings-on on her farm, what the weather was like and all sorts of questions to satisfy my curiosity.

While I’ve never been to Ireland and don’t have a trip planned anytime soon, I do have something in mind: attending the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parades.

Fresh off yesterday’s Pittston Parade, where I donned a brand-new Irish tee, I’m looking forward to Wilkes-Barre and Scranton festivities coming up and everyone becoming Irish for a day.

The Scranton St. Patrick’s Day Parade is billed as the second-largest of its kind in the country, kicking off Saturday at 11:45 a.m. Wilkes-Barre City’s 43rd St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the day after at 2 p.m. Sunday.

What an exciting time of year.

I’m enthralled when watching the bagpipers, leprechauns and statesmen march down Main Street. The floats follow amusing children.

While I definitely know it’s a big day for area downtowns with people lining the streets and patronizing restaurants and watering holes, I look at it as one big party in celebration of the Irish.

It’s fun, freeing and exactly what we need moving into the spring season.

Getting out and about to celebrate Irish heritage is reason enough for me to leave the confines of the couch and make it a busy social weekend.

Seems friends I don’t see all year long come out for parade day wearing an array of green apparel.

I’ll plant myself on Main Street and study the ensembles as they pass.

In the past, I’ve covered the parade as a reporter, and also marched in it as a marketing representative. But this year, I’m glad to sit back and take in the sights and sounds.

I wish the luck of the Irish to you today, next weekend and always.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]