Whether talking about someone “making my heart skip a beat,” or despite something emotional happening “her pulse never went up,” heart rate is easy to take for granted until something is amiss.

The average resting heart rate for an adult is 60 to 80 beats per minutes (bpm), but have you ever stopped to consider this important measure of health and what it means?

Heart rate can vary from person to person based on several factors, including age. Each of us has a baseline we can use to monitor our health and have important discussions with our doctors. We establish that baseline by measuring the number of times our hearts beat per minute when we’re at rest.

Our resting heart rate is a good indicator of our overall health. For example, people in good physical shape tend to have heart rates on the lower end of the normal range, because their hearts don’t have to work as hard to pump blood to the rest of their bodies.

We measure heart rate by checking our pulse.

Today, we have wearable devices and fitness trackers that can be worn around the chest, arm or wrist to record health data and tell us how our bodies are performing. But anyone can check their pulse manually as long as they wait at least 10 minutes after any exercise or stressful situation to achieve a resting rate. The best time to check can often be the morning before any coffee or physical activity.

To manually check heart rate:

1. Gently place your index and middle fingers on the inside of your wrist just below the thumb and wait to feel your pulse.

2. Count the number of pulses you feel in 15 seconds. (A helper managing the timer can make this easier.)

3. Multiply the number you observe by four to get your resting heart rate.

4. For the most accurate results, repeat the process several times and take an average.

Age is a major factor in a person’s resting rate. What’s considered normal for a child under 5 would not be normal for a person in their seventies.

The following list shows ranges considered normal for each age group:

Newborns 0 to 1 month old: 70 to 190 bpm

Infants 1 to 11 months old: 80 to 160 bpm

Children 1 to 2 years old: 80 to 130 bpm

Children 3 to 4 years old: 80 to 120 bpm

Children 5 to 6 years old: 75 to 115 bpm

Children 7 to 9 years old: 70 to 110 bpm

Children 10 and older and adults: 60 to 100 bpm

Well-trained athletes: 40 to 60 bpm

A result outside these ranges isn’t a guarantee that something is wrong, but it’s worth discussing with your doctor. For instance, if an average adult has a rate consistently below 60 bpm, it may signal a low rhythm disorder called bradycardia. A rate consistently above 100 bpm could be a sign of an abnormally high rhythm called tachycardia.

Fitness levels, stress levels and the medications we take can factor into how fast or slow our hearts are beating. Staying active and hydrated, eating well, reducing stress, quitting smoking and ingesting caffeine and alcohol in moderation can help us lower our heart rates.

A heart rate consistently outside of your normal range should be discussed with your primary care physician, especially if you’re experiencing dizziness, fainting, shortness of breath or chest pain.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]